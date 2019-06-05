Fredericton house fire, sudden death deemed suspicious, say police

Fredericton police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered inside a home on the city's south side following an early morning fire Wednesday as suspicious.

The fire has also been deemed suspicious by investigators with the major crime team, working with the Fredericton Fire Department and the coroner's office, said police force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said in a statement Friday afternoon.

She confirmed the victim was an adult male, but no other information has been released.

"At this time, it does not further the investigation to release the identity of the deceased," she said.

The home — a white bungalow at 264 Canterbury Dr. — is "known to police," said Bartlett.

Officers have attended there on different occasions, she said.

Police continue to process the scene and will remain on site for at least a few days, said Bartlett.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone with video surveillance or dashcam video that was in the area of the fire on Wednesday between 12:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Anyone with video is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 460-2300 and reference file 19-12017.

Anyone with other information about the case is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

"This investigation is still in its early stages and the public's patience is appreciated," said Bartlett.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:20 a.m.

Police were called to investigate following the discovery of the body.

A young man and woman had lived in the rented home since at least the winter, according to next door neighbour David Kilfoil.

He said he hadn't seen either of them around for a couple of days before the fire.

Kilfoil said he had seen police cars at the home "several" times during the winter months but didn't know why.