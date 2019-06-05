Fredericton police investigating fire, sudden death at south side home

Fredericton police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a residence on the city's south side following an early morning fire Wednesday.

Police are at the Canterbury Drive scene, working with fire officials and the coroner to determine the cause of the fire and the sudden death, police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said in a statement.

It's too soon to say if either are considered suspicious, she said.

"We will remain on scene for the foreseeable future."

Bartlett could not provide any information about the victim.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call about the fire around 5:20 a.m., and the fire was put out quickly, she said.

Police were called to investigate following the discovery of the body.