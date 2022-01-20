Who's to say garbage can't be art?

And who's to say being creative has to take up all your energy?

When all effort is spent on surviving a pandemic, feeding yourself and your family, and online schooling, creativity and the relief that comes with it could fall through the cracks.

So, two University of New Brunswick professors are trying to inspire people to make art in the least labour intensive way possible, eliminating the mental barrier that art must be perfect before it can be shared.

Casey Burkholder and Sabine LeBel co-founded the Fredericton Feminist Film Collective. Since the province went into lockdown almost two weeks ago, the collective has been sharing prompts on social media for a project titled Omicron Exhaustion Art.

Casey Burkholder wrote a letter excusing herself from seven hours of meetings she has to attend. (Casey Burkholder/Facebook)

The project was inspired by the duo's own exhaustion, they told Information Morning Fredericton.

"Tired and anxious and not sure what is happening with the new Omicron variant," LeBel said. "We wanted to find a way to channel some of those feelings."

The project asks people to capture 10 seconds of dancing, draw a picture without lifting the pen off the paper, take a photo outside their window, go outside and take a video, or wear something they'd usually throw in the garbage.

The results are slice of life photos and videos, and creatively arranged items that would otherwise have been mundane.

"[The prompts] are creating this kind of community through silly art making," Burkholder said.

10-second dance videos prompted from exhausted New Brunswickers Duration 0:50 The Fredericton Feminist Film Collective is prompting people to share low-effort art, photos and videos to break the lockdown monotony without much pressure to be perfect. 0:50

Some of the prompts resulted in silly items, like LeBel's earrings made from canned-drink packaging. Others resulted in poignant letters to self.

They asked people to write a letter excusing themselves from something they didn't want to do. One person wrote a letter allowing herself to take time to deal with grief and loss. A parent wrote a letter excusing herself for "everything" as she tries to work and look after her kids.

"They ended up really sort of like tearing at your heartstrings," Burkholder said.

Sabine LeBel made earrings from canned drink packaging for one of the prompts from the project Omicron Exhaustion Art. (Sabine LeBel/Facebook)

Burkholder said these letters in particular showcased the guilt people carry as they're being told to "Go back to normal" while the pandemic rages on.

Fredericton resident Lauren Cruikshank took these prompts seriously, and wrote a multiple paragraph letter with a header, a footer and signed by herself with the title "doctor of irrelevant stuff." She also created a scarf from packaging bubbles that were meant for the trash.

Lauren Cruikshank wrote a letter of excuse to herself, outlining how she's been dealing with pandemic exhaustion. (Lauren Cruikshank/Facebook)

"It has been so much fun and surprisingly cathartic to make small, sometimes silly, sometimes reflective little art pieces through these Omicron exhaustion prompts — where the bar for artistic talent, time needed and energy required are all set intentionally so low," Cruikshank said.

"We need fun and connection and creative outlets in this moment."

Burkholder said she hopes it's helping people get through lockdown, just as it's helping her.

"I don't know about everybody else, but I'm just feeling a little bit down. And it's just bringing a bit of lightness, you know, in contrast to that feeling of just like despondency."