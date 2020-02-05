Fredericton family stuck near Wuhan to fly home

A Fredericton man and his family who have been stuck in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak for the last three weeks are scheduled to head home on a government-chartered flight back to Canada.

Mike Schellenberg, his wife Summer and one-year-old son Felix went to visit the Wuhan area about a month ago.

The family has been staying at Schellenberg's in-laws' home in Honghu, China, about 45 kilometres from Wuhan, since the start of the outbreak. Schellenberg's wife, who's a Chinese national with a Canadian Visa, was allowed on the flight because she has a young son. The family exhibits no symptoms of the virus.

Schellenberg is relieved to be on his way home with his family, and he's looking forward to eating pizza and hamburgers.

"I could go for some real cheese," he said from his in-law's home on Tuesday, speaking to CBC News.

The family received an email from the Canadian government Monday saying there would be spots for them on a flight home scheduled to leave Wednesday.

"I was surprised at how quickly it transpired, I thought it would for sure be a couple more days," Schellenberg said.

The flight was delayed, however, and a specific departure date has not yet been confirmed because Canada is still awaiting final approval and clearance. The chartered aircraft seats 250 people.

Once the family arrives in Canada they'll be in isolation at the Canadian Armed Forces base in Trenton, Ont. for two weeks, as is mandatory for those returning from China to Canada.

"Obviously I'm not thrilled, but it's absolutely necessary that we do it."

Information about the coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast, but what do we actually know about the illness? CBC News medical contributor and family physician Dr. Peter Lin breaks down the facts about what it is, where it came from, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself. 5:10

The family became stuck in China after encountering a bit of misfortune before the coronavirus outbreak was declared.

Schellenberg and his family planned to return to Fredericton before Christmas. But, complications with their son's visa delayed their trip home.

Wuhan under lockdown amid virus outbreak

Wuhan is under a city-wide quarantine.

Even though Schellenberg's in-laws live 45 kilometres away from Wuhan, most people there are staying indoors, too.

"Things here are pretty, I wouldn't say normal, but nothing's really happening. Everyone just stays home."

Items like face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizer are sold out at most stores, Schellenberg said.

He once went to eight different pharmacies looking for supplies.

"I went to the Walmart, I went everywhere and there was none. People were even scalping them online … There are people arrested for selling them like five times the actual price online."

There have been 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on mainland China.

Two cruise ships, one off the coast of Hong Kong and another off the coast of Japan, are under quarantine because of an outbreak of the virus as well.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk to Canadians from coronavirus is low. Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada so far.