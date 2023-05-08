Fire destroys grandstand at Fredericton horse track

A fire that began Sunday night caused severe damage to the open grandstand at the Fredericton Exhibition Grounds.

It was reported shortly after 10 p.m., said a spokesperson for the Fredericton Fire Department and Fredericton Police Force.

MIke Vokey, executive director of NB Ex, which operates the site, said he found out about the fire when he saw images on social media of bright orange flames above the rooftop of the main exhibition building.

It turned out to be not as bad as it looked, said Vokey.

In the photos, the fire appeared larger than the open grandstand and as if the main building could be on fire, he said.

WATCH | Here's what's left of the stands after a fire at exhibition grounds: Fire damages open-air grandstand at Fredericton Exhibition Grounds raceway Duration 0:49 Director Mike Vokey says there were large flames, but the damage overall wasn't bad at an unsheltered grandstand. The fire was kept contained and no animals were hurt. Vokey says the stands will be rebuilt before the next fair, in September.

But apparently that was because the bleachers are made mostly of wood, he said, adding there was more wood being stored beneath them.

"That all got burned as well, so it caused a bigger flame," he said.

"Fortunately," the fire department was quick to respond, said Vokey, and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the closed grandstand or the main building.

The fire was basically out by about 1 a.m., he said.

When reached Monday morning, Vokey was still waiting to hear from fire investigators about the cause and from NB Ex's insurance company about rebuilding.

The grandstand was built of wood on a steel frame and had more wood stored beneath it that also burned, said an NB Ex official. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

CBC News requested an interview with someone from the fire department, but no one was available.

Fredericton police are following investigative leads and soliciting tips from the public, said Megan Barker, the force's research and communications co-ordinator in an emailed reply.

Vokey said the bleachers were built about 20 years ago and were in good shape.

People used them regularly to watch the animals, enjoy the fresh air or have lunch, he said.

There was no electricity to the structure, he noted, ruling out that type of malfunction as a possible cause.

It was a busy weekend at the NB Ex grounds, with a car show taking place. Fortunately, Vokey said, all participants had left by about 6 p.m. Sunday.

No animals were hurt either, he said. There are horses boarded in stables on site.

A couple of equestrian events are planned in the next few months at which the bleachers would have been useful, said Vokey. However, NB Ex does have temporary bleachers for big events.

He said he hopes the open grandstand will be rebuilt in time for the fair in September.