Horizon sees high demand in first week of new Fredericton urgent treatment centre opening

In its first week, Horizon Health Network is seeing high demand for a walk-in centre aimed at treating patients with non life-threatening illnesses and injuries in the Fredericton area.

The centre opened on Monday at the Brookside Mall in Fredericton, offering daytime service on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The treatment includes a physician, nurses, a radiographer and an ultrasound technician, said Dr. Krishna Pulchan, head of Horizon's emergency medicine department for the Fredericton area.

But on Wednesday — one of just two days per week that it's open — demand for service at the centre was so high that it prompted Pulchan to step in and support the lone doctor on staff for the eight-hour shift.

"Just today, it hasn't been officially opened yet, and the numbers are so high I'm gonna have to switch into scrubs and help out in a bit," said Pulchan, who'd originally visited the centre on Wednesday to participate in a news conference to announce its opening.

"So we may have to revisit the way in which we staff [the centre] in terms of physicians," Pulchan said.

The centre is intended to serve as an "extension" of the emergency room at the Chalmers hospital by offering patients a place to get seen for less serious issues, said Health Minister Bruce Fitch, during a news conference on Wednesday.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch says the urgent care centre is a place for people in the Fredericton region who need to get seen for non life-threatening injuries and illnesses. (Pat Richard/CBC)

"So your bumps, your lumps, your nose bleeds, your severe colds, your minor conditions, lacerations, skin infection," Fitch said, standing outside the entrance to the centre.

"There's a long list, but it will also include access to medical imaging services, such as X-rays and ultrasound."

The opening of the centre comes as concerns have mounted in recent years over a lack of timely access to primary and emergency care across New Brunswick.

WATCH | First look at Fredericton's new urgent care centre: New urgent care centre opens in Fredericton Duration 1:36 Featured Video The Fredericton Urgent Treatment Centre at the Brookside Mall has doctors, nurses and medical imaging services, and it hopes to help alleviate pressure on ERs.

The new centre, which is only open on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is "a significant step forward" in providing timely care to patients, said Margaret Melanson, Horizon's chief executive officer and interim president, at the news conference.

"By offering a range of service, including assessments, diagnostics and treatments for urgent but non life-threatening conditions, this will also help to alleviate some of the strain in our emergency departments," she said.

"The urgent treatment centre serves as a bridge between primary care and emergency services, ensuring that individuals receive appropriate care without overwhelming our emergency departments."

Fitch said the plan is to expand the operating hours of the centre to seven days a week, but when asked, wasn't able to say when that would happen.

Horizon Health Network's urgent treatment centre is now offering walk-in service at the Brookside Mall on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pat Richard/CBC)

In a news release, Horizon said the goal was to gradually build capacity with the aim of opening seven days a week sometime next year.

Asked how the Chalmers would be impacted by spreading staff across the two facilities, Fitch said any impacts would be avoided through additional hires and co-ordinating shifts.

"So as some get hired, and as the shifts are available here, they'll take different shifts," Fitch said.

"And that's why we're able to open this without compromising what's going on at the [Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital], because ... it's worked out between the doctors that are available to take those shifts."

Still a long wait for care, says patient

Rupinder Kaur is familiar with the struggle of getting seen at a hospital in the Fredericton area.

Suffering from back pain and heartburn, Kaur went to the Chalmers emergency department last week, but left without being seen after waiting close to eight hours.

She said she tried at the Oromocto Public Hospital on Tuesday, but again left without being seen after waiting about six hours.

While there, Kaur said a staff member recommended she go to the new urgent treatment centre instead, so she showed up right when it opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Rupinder Kaur said she had been waiting to be seen for back pain at the centre for three hours and was told she would likely need to return the next day. (Pat Richard/CBC)

"We decided to come here and we are still waiting," said Kaur, speaking at about 1 p.m.

About 15 other people sat inside the Brookside Mall's hallway, near the door to the centre, although it wasn't clear is all were waiting to get seen.

"I just asked them, 'Do you think I am able to see a doctor today?' And they said 'Probably not, you can go home and come any other day,' because they are not sure," Kaur said.

Originally from India, Kaur moved to Canada five years ago and is now a permanent resident, but is dismayed by the time it takes to access health care in her new home.

And given her experience at the new urgent treatment centre, she said she isn't sure it will improve the situation.

"As I can see, there are many people ... waiting from since morning, so I'm not sure about that but they are trying their best, hopefully."