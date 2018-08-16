Skip to Main Content
Fredericton emergency workers dispatched to incident at wastewater plant
Fredericton emergency workers dispatched to incident at wastewater plant

Emergency workers are at an "incident" involving a contractor at the wastewater treatment plant on the north side of Fredericton, the city says.

City has confirmed the incident involves a contractor

There are few details about the incident underway at the wastewater treatment plant on Fredericton's north side, where emergency responders have gathered. (Sarah Morin/CBC)

The City of Fredericton says there has been an incident involving a contractor at the city's wastewater treatment plant located on the city's north side.

Fire trucks and police could be seen through the fence around the plant.

In an email, city spokesperson Micheal Balwin said WorkSafeNB was also at the scene.

"No other details are available at this time," he wrote. 

