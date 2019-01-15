Advocates seek help from landlords to solve Fredericton homelessness

Now that an emergency out-of-the-cold shelter has been set up in Fredericton, the next step is finding landlords to help create longer-term housing for people living on the streets, says an advocate for homeless people.

The 20-bed shelter on Brunswick Street has been full every night since it opened in early December, said Faith McFarland, community development co-ordinator at the Community Action Group on Homelessness.

"We have this many people in from the cold, we have more than we imagined," she said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"So how do we transition people into something that's more sustainable than an emergency solution?"

About 55 different people have stayed at the temporary shelter — 40 per cent of them women.

"The night before last there [were] 24 at the door even before doors opened," she said.

"When there's too many people showing up at the door, then the question becomes, how do we connect you with an alternative?"

McFarland, who is frustrated homelessness still exists, said organizers of the shelter are trying to form partnerships with landlords willing to take part in a rent subsidy program.

Landlords help select and resituate tenants who've been living on the street, McFarland said.

"I feel like we're in a bit of a housing crunch and crisis here. I think we really need to address that in our community and find ways to increase affordability not just for people in deep poverty but just across the spectrum. Otherwise we're going to see more of this."

Giving tenant support

After some delays, the temporary out of the cold shelter was approved and will run until March.

Now organizers are scrambling to triage people in need of rent subsidies while also trying to expand the pool of landlords willing to help get people off the streets.

McFarland said it's important landlords know these tenants would be heavily supported through local programs that help the homeless get back on their feet again.

"In the past, a lot of times people in the private sector who work as landlords haven't had that support with their tenants," she said.

"I think that's a real selling point, knowing these programs are something that we didn't have in the past that we do have now that they tap into."

Connecting landlords to tenants

Fifteeen tenants are using the rent subsidies available in Fredericton through partnerships with the province, but advocates are hoping more landlords will step up.

Landlords are more responsive when vacancy rates are high, McFarland said.

"Because they're like, 'OK I'm listening, guaranteed rent, so let's talk about it,'" she said. "That's usually your first way in, if they're having a difficult time renting it."

Faith McFarland, community development co-ordinator at the Community Action Group on Homelessness, says more needs to be done long-term to prevent homelessness in New Brunswick's capital. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Why is homelessness getting worse?

McFarland said several factors have helped increase homelessness in the capital, including the cost of rent, the unavailability of housing, and a lack of identification needed to access health services and other programs.

"There has to be an increase in flexibility," she said.

McFarland applauded the Department of Social Development, which she said is now in a better position to connect people who haven't been on social assistance because they lacked an address.

"There's a number of people who come in the doors who haven't even been on income assistance, who haven't been connected with the community health programs in our city or with outreach services," she said.

Frostbite and other illnesses

McFarland said the emergency shelter is saving lives, particularly on bitter winter nights.

More than 150 volunteers have helped at the shelter and have reported seeing people come in with frostbite and other serious problems related to the cold.

While pleased with the new shelter and how residents have rallied to support it, she said there's still more to be done.

"I really want to have fire in our belly to actually solve this, Let's solve our housing challenge right now."