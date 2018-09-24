Fredericton area votes in all directions

The capital area saw it all on Monday night — a lot of blue, but also some red, green and purple.

The Progressive Conservatives claimed five of the nine ridings in and around Fredericton, the Green Party and Liberals took one each, and the People's Alliance won two.

In the previous legislature, the Progressive Conservatives held seven of nine ridings in the area, after the Green Party claimed the Fredericton South seat and the Liberals won in Fredericton North.

This time, two formerly PC ridings went to the People's Alliance.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin was an early winner Monday night in Fredericton-Grand Lake. (Jonathan Collicott/CBC News)

Early on election night, Alliance Leader Kris Austin captured Fredericton-Grand Lake, beating PC Pam Lynch by more than 2,000 votes and collecting 54.6 per cent of the vote. Lynch had held the seat since 2010.

In Fredericton York, Rick DeSaulniers of the People's Alliance won 33.7 per cent of the vote, defeating Kirk MacDonald, who'd held the seat for the Tories since 1999 and won 30.0 per cent of the vote.

Green Party Leader David Coon was re-elected in Fredericton South with 56.3 per cent of the vote, with the second-place finisher, Liberal Susan Holt, far behind with 20.1 per cent of the vote. In 2014, Fredericton Coon won a four-way race among the Greens, PCs, Liberals and NDP.

In Fredericton North, Liberal Stephen Horsman, the deputy premier and minister of families and children, led the way with 31.6 per cent of the vote, 261 votes ahead of Progressive Conservative Jill Green.

Former NDP leader turned Progressive Conservative Dominic Cardy wins Fredericton-West Hanwell. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

PC Dominic Cardy, a former leader of the New Brunswick NDP, grabbed 31.8 per cent of the vote to win Fredericton West-Hanwell, ahead of Liberal Cindy Miles, with 27.9 per cent.

In Gagetown-Petitcodiac, the PC's Ross Wetmore won with 45.7 per cent of the vote, almost double his closest opponent, Craig Dykeman of the People's Alliance, at 23.5 per cent.

Jeff Carr won again in New Maryland-Sunbury for the Progressive Conservatives with 41.2 per cent. People's Alliance candidate Morris Shannon was next, with 23.7 per cent.

PC Carl Urquhart was re-elected in Carleton-York with 37.2 per cent of the vote, ahead of Gary Lemmon, with 30.8 per cent.

Mary Wilson hung onto Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton for the Tories by 32 per cent — the first election since 1991 when PC cabinet minister Jody Carr hasn't run. Star candidate John Fife, a retired army colonel who commanded the 2 RCR battle group in 2009, lost by 93 votes.

