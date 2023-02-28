Riding an e-scooter without a helmet in Fredericton could soon be illegal

Proposed rule changes could see e-scooter users fined for not wearing a helmet on Fredericton's multi-use trails. (Pat Richard/CBC)

Getting on an electric scooter without a helmet could soon be against the law in Fredericton.

Councillors considered a bylaw amendment Monday night that would make it illegal to ride an e-scooter without a helmet. If passed, users would be subject to the rules already in place for cyclists who use the city's trails.

The proposed bylaw changes would see anyone who breaks the rule subject to a $25 fine. The penalty, though, could soar to as much as $1,100 for those who repeatedly fail to pay the fine.

The proposed change is just one of a handful of potential amendments aimed at bringing the city's parks and trails bylaw up to speed with new devices — namely electric scooters and e-bikes — that have become popular, but have also been linked to a variety of injuries treated at local emergency rooms.

The L-19 bylaw currently sets rules for its parklands and trails, including specific requirements for cyclists to wear helmets and ring a bell when passing other trail users.

The bylaw, though, makes no specific mention of e-scooters and other newer devices, leaving users in a legal grey zone.

The proposed amendments would not only require e-scooter riders to wear helmets, but the same by users of scooters, skateboards, e-bikes or other e-vehicles not exceeding 115 kilograms.

The amendments also define what e-scooters, scooters, e-bicycles and e-vehicles are, and include trail etiquette guidelines, such as keeping to the right except when passing other users, and using lights when riding a bike or e-scooter at night.

Councillors voted in favour of the changes during first and second readings of the motion to amend the bylaw on Monday night.

The changes won't be final until councillors vote on a third and final reading of the motion in mid-March.

Education and enforcement

Last summer, Dr. Yogi Sehgal, an emergency department physician at the Chalmers hospital in Fredericton, said e-scooters had become the leading cause of preventable emergency room visits at the time.

He said the devices were often driven by people not wearing helmets, with injuries ranging from broken bones and lacerations, all the way up to "spinal injuries and more serious traumatic brain injuries."

Coun. Bruce Grandy said if the changes are approved, the new rules would be enforced by officers that the city plans to contract as part of a trail patrol pilot project being launched in the spring.

Tyson Aubie, a traffic engineer for the city, said enforcement efforts won't be squarely focused on handing out tickets.

"I think step one is going to be a lot of education," Aubie said.

"I think the city is going to go on quite an education campaign to really get this message out to people. I definitely don't think it's fair that the city would just start handing out tickets."

Top allowed speed could go up

Another proposed bylaw change would see the general speed limit of the trail network increased from 15 km/h to 25 km/h.

Grandy, who also chairs the city's mobility committee, said that change would put Fredericton in line with what other cities have implemented for their trails, and would be a reasonable speed for users travelling on sections where there's less traffic.

However, more high-traffic parts of the trail could be subject to reduced speed limits, as is already the case on the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge, which has a limit of 10 km/h, he said.

"As we move forward, I think it would have to be examined with, you know, sort of a bigger survey of those particular areas on the trail that may require reduced speed," Grandy said.

"I can't speak directly to an area specifically, but I suspect that there will be more identified during the summer and the fall as we move forward on this."

Limits on device power voted down

Changes to the bylaw regarding parklands and trails have been in the works since last spring, but hit a speed bump over whether council should go as far as limiting power and speed.

A motion including those limits had been tabled last spring, and on Monday, councillors untabled the motion and voted it down.

However, before the second reading of the motion introducing the other bylaw amendments, Coun. Henri Mallet sought to amend it so that the motor size of all electric devices be limited to 500 watts.

A majority of councillors voted down that amendment.