Fredericton needs formal anti-discrimination stance, councillor urges

A Fredericton city councillor has asked council and city staff to make a statement that discrimination isn't tolerated in the city.

Coun. Eric Megarity, who works on immigration and retention files for the city, asked for staff to write an anti-discrimination proclamation during a council-in-committee meeting on Monday night.

"I think it's time for the city to reaffirm that, look, we don't put up with any racism [or] discrimination," said Megarity.

Megarity said taking a vocal stance against discrimination will send a message that everyone is welcome in the New Brunswick capital.

"This goes beyond newcomers — I'm talking about any type of discrimination, whether it's racial, based on gender, based on I guess — age," he said.

Words versus action

Council discussed the topic for about 15 minutes before passing the motion.

Though council passed the motion, some councillors thought actions could carry the message farther than words.

"I think that message is something that we [council] all have to commit to do when we go in public," said Coun. Bruce Grandy, who added that a proclamation isn't the best forum for the message.

"Not everybody coming from away is going to read a proclamation, and I know it — they need to hear from a political body, they need to hear from the mayor and deputy mayor, councillors and our staff."

Megarity says there's already action happening in the community and that he has witnessed a lot of change in the past 10 years in the city.

"When the Syrians came in people opened their houses up, they almost adopted these families — Fredericton stood out across the country," he said.

Economic development

Megarity says by taking a vocal stance against discrimination it will send a welcoming message to those looking to do business in the city.

"We have people coming in from around the world wanting to start a business, and they have the resources to do so, but they have to go through the process — so how do we get them through that process?" he said.

"We need to make a general statement … that we believe that everybody deserves human rights and everybody deserves to enjoy their citizenship as everybody else in the country."