Fredericton welcomes proposal to bolster density with north side rezoning application

A proposed rezoning of vacant land on Fredericton's north side is being welcomed by city planners as a desired step toward the goal of having more high-density housing that puts more residents closer to amenities like shops and schools.

Councillors approved the first and second readings of a motion Monday night that would see an 11.5-hectare plot of land on Cuffman Street rezoned to permit the creation of as many as 700 residential units through the construction of apartment buildings and townhouses.

Proponent Peter DeMerchant told councillors he tentatively only plans to have the land rezoned before selling parcels off to developers who would be able to construct "whatever they consider is marketable at the time."

Marcelo Battilana, planner with the City of Fredericton, said after the meeting the application matches the way the city wanted that area to be developed.

"Overall the project really reflects the the original planning that went into that area years and years ago," he said.

"Now you see that plan coming to fruition."

The New Brunswick government announced in November 2021 that a new anglophone kindergarten to Grade 5 school, accommodating about 500 students, would be built on Cuffman Street.

The plan in part aims to ease enrolment pressures at Gibson-Neill Memorial School, which after surpassing its capacity in recent years has had to install modular classrooms.

The new school would put it in the same neighbourhood as Willie O'Ree Place, Leo Hayes High School and École Les Éclaireurs.

"The province was quite clear, as was the planning department, to to make sure that this was more of an urban school," Battilana said.

"So we wanted to have a significant amount of density in close proximity so that kids have the opportunity to once again walk to school."

The motion still needs to go before councillors for a third and final reading at a later meeting.

If it passes, Battilana said another application would have to be made for the creation of a subdivision on the property before any buildings can be constructed.

"The applicant will be required to come back in to subdivide the property, which will take another process, which, as one of the councillors alluded to, will give the public a chance to look at what's being presented in terms of a subdivision application."

Hope for some ownership options

Brett Gibbons lives in the area of the proposed rezoning, and spoke before councillors Monday night about concerns that the development was limited in terms of what it offered those who want to own a detached home in the city.

"I guess my largest concern is as it relates to young people and their their future prospects of becoming homeowners in the city of Fredericton," said Gibbons, who added he is currently renting.

"Leaning heavily into high density multi-residential units and housing in Fredericton might cool the renters' market but I don't see it as having a positive effect on the the homebuyers' market, and allowing for young people to be able to purchase a home in the future here in Fredericton."

DeMerchant said whether any units would be for ownership would be left up to the developer who eventually takes over the land following the tentative rezoning.