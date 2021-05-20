Controversial Neill Farm development gets approval from Fredericton city planning committee

A proposal for high density apartment buildings and townhouses, as well as a cidery and boutique hotel, has been approved by Fredericton's planning advisory committee for the land on Neill's Farm in Devon, despite concern from neighbours.

Several neighbours in the area said they are worried about the intensification of traffic and loss of privacy with the addition of apartment buildings on the northern half of the land.

"If this is pushed through without any amendments, we would have a 52-unit, four-story building directly looking into my house and my backyard with no privacy for any of my neighbours or my young family," said Nathan Langton, who lives on part of the farmland already developed several years ago.

Housing developments would be along Neil Street and Eco Terra Drive. (City of Fredericton)

The plan will also see Neill Street extended to Eco Terra Drive and two cul-de-sacs built off it, allowing for approximately 320 housing units. A change from the 2007 plan for the development of the land, which would have seen 124 housing units on the whole of the farm property.

Coun. John MacDermid said the city needs this kind of densification.

"The residents' concerns about increased density, I think, has to be balanced around the intent of the municipal plan and the recognition that our city is growing," he said. "The reality is we are growing really, really fast, even in the face of the pandemic."

In hopes of appealing to neighbours' concerns, an additional term and condition was introduced by Derek Jones, who represents the Neill family, stating that apartment buildings would be required to have the long-side of the build facing south.

"To help reduce the overall visual impact," said senior planner Tony Dakiv. "So the residents along Hillcrest [Drive] would be, in effect, looking end-on to the building, as opposed to the broadside of the buildings.

"The intent is to help address some of the neighbourhood concerns while still maintaining the importance of a variety of multi residential building forms."

Red Rover Craft Cider envisions a new production facility and eco-tourism operation on the Neil Farm. (Submitted by Adam Clawson)

Many of the concerned neighbours said they were pleased to see the farmhouse, the barns and 20 acres of farmland preserved by Red Rover Craft Cidery. Its plans include a boutique hotel and retail store, as well as a cidery and fruit farm.

But potential noise disruptions still had some worries.

Resident Jocelyn Pike said she represented a community group of 120 residents all directly adjacent to the farm.

She requested the cidery adhere to hours of operation consistent with a residential area, that private and public events be restricted to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The proposal still has to be approved by council.