Fredericton councillor's apartment project wins OK from planning committee

A four-unit apartment building proposed for Fredericton's north side got unanimous approval Wednesday night from the city's planning advisory committee.

Counc. Eric Price wants to build a three-storey building in his ward on Bowlen Street, but neighbours said the development put Price in a conflict of interest and filed an ethics complaint.

Neighbours asked the planning committee to hold off on its decision until after the election.

"For the city to be fair and transparent, I feel that all voting on this matter should be stopped until after the election," said Tom Beaver, who lives across the street from the proposed development.

The committee did not discuss the ethics complaint, and according to the city's code of conduct, the complaints can't go forward within 90 days of a municipal election.

Price, who is running for re-election May 10, won't be taking part in council's decision about the project.

Coun. Eric Price has said there are no rules against a councillor proposing such a development. (City of Fredericton)

Five letters of objection were filed with the planning committee as well as one supporting letter. Concerns include a loss of green space, the impact on traffic, the possible impact on flooding, and the loss of a view of the St. John River.

The proposed project has a smaller footprint than a building that was zoned for the vacant lot in 2018 and is two storeys smaller. Two of the units will be considered affordable housing.

"While there is some concern with the loss of views from existing residents of the building along the north side of the street, the height and overall intensity of the use is decreasing from what was previously approved," said Dallas Gillis, the senior planner with the city.

"The addition of the two affordable housing units are welcome. Inclusion to the proposal and the design change accommodates the use of solar energy, creating a more environmentally sustainable development."

Pat Pitre, who works for the provincial Department of Social Development, spoke in favour of the development.

"As you know, the city is in desperate need of additional units, lower-income units, so this here would be a great plus for us as well as the city," he said.

The proposal will go on to council for final approval.