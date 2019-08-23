Fredericton detox centre won't reopen until at least mid-November

One month after the detox centre in Fredericton closed temporarily, its reopening is still at least six weeks away, according to the Horizon Health Network.

The detox beds at the Victoria Health Centre should be open again by mid to late November, Jean Daigle, Horizon's vice-president of community, said in an email to CBC News.

The centre closed down in August because of a nursing shortage.

"We are making progress in hiring new staff," said Daigle.

Warren Maddox, the executive director of Fredericton's homeless shelter, said he understands there is a staffing problem, but it's making things difficult for the shelter.

"Detox has an ability to create an intervention before someone hits rock bottom," said Maddox.

"For us, rock bottom is losing your housing and losing all family supports and those sorts of things. If they're able to intervene and maintain housing, that's one less person we have to work with at the shelters."

Executive director of Fredericton's homeless shelter says delayed reopening of detox centre is affecting the shelter's ability to house vulnerable people. 0:57

Maddox said he's also concerned about how the closed beds affect the shelter's ability to house vulnerable people.

He said some people who come through their doors need to go to detox first.

Patients transferred

When the 10-bed detox centre closed, patients were transferred to units in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi.

"Since the closure, we have been able to accommodate 100 per cent of the transfers to other detox facilities, and we are confident we can continue to do this," said Daigle.

"The temporary closure in Fredericton is not affecting overall capacity in other areas."

Maddox could cite a specific example, but said he believes the idea of having to travel to other areas of the province for detox services would discourage some addicts from getting help.

Warren Maddox, the executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters, says that while the beds are closed, some addicts are holding to their addictions or struggling to wean themselves off on their own. (Gary Moore/CBC)

During an average month, the shelter sends six people to the detox centre, but that number has fallen in the past month.

"There's a lot of people that are simply holding on to their addiction or struggling to wean themselves off on their own," said Maddox.

Regardless of availability at other locations, Maddox said, it's critical to get Fredericton's detox centre up and running as soon as possible.

"Especially with crystal meth coming on as strong and as popular as it is, their role is absolutely critical," he said. "There's no ifs, ands or buts about it."