Fredericton police investigate after 2 people found dead at apartment complex

Two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Fredericton on Saturday, Fredericton police say.

Police say they responded Saturday morning to an address on Forest Hill Road

A black SUV with very faint police markings along the side of it is parked on the paved parking lot outside an apartment complex.
A police vehicle is shown outside an apartment complex on Forest Hill Road in Fredericton on Sunday. (Sam Farley/CBC)

Police say they responded at approximately 11 a.m. to an address on Forest Hill Road, where two people were found dead.

A police spokesperson said Sunday that police are investigating and plan to issue a media release, but couldn't say when that would be.

