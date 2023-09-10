Fredericton police investigate after 2 people found dead at apartment complex
Two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Fredericton on Saturday, Fredericton police say.
Police say they responded at approximately 11 a.m. to an address on Forest Hill Road, where two people were found dead.
A police spokesperson said Sunday that police are investigating and plan to issue a media release, but couldn't say when that would be.