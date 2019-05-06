Fredericton woman strikes gold in New Yorker caption contest

On the morning of April 29, Dawn Mockler woke up, checked her phone and found out one of her dreams had been fulfilled.

The New Yorker, one of the most revered magazines in the world, thought she was funny.

Mockler, a Fredericton physiotherapist and cartoonist on the side, won the magazine's caption contest. The contest is simple: a cartoon is provided, readers submit a caption, finalists are chosen and readers vote on a favourite.

The cartoon Mocker captioned was of a communal office space with dogs and two humans working at computers. Her caption has one human saying to the other, off to the side: "Want to go for a w-a-l-k?"

It's better when you can see it.

Mockler's winning submission for the April 8 contest. (Instagram/Dawn Mockler)

"I was so excited," Mockler told Shift New Brunswick, describing her reaction after she learned she had won.

She didn't have to look far for inspiration. Her own pooch was her "muse," she joked.

"If I say the word, I have to take my dog for a walk," she said.

Mockler has been submitting captions on and off for four years and was previously selected as a finalist, but this was her first win.

The prize is a copy of the cartoon signed by the artist and bragging rights for life.

Cartoonist in her own right

She dabbles in cartooning herself, always wanting to make people laugh. It's a good workout for her brain, she said — her version of the crossword.

Her work — her rejected submissions, she said — often winds up on her Twitter and Instagram pages. Social media, she said, has been helpful in understanding what's chuckle-worthy and what's not.

"I can tell sometimes if something gets a whole bunch of retweets or a lot of comments," Mockler said.

"So at least I know The New Yorker thought I was funny, once."