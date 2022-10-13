Fredericton finally sees way to finish 'weakest link' in trail system

After years of advocates calling for progress, the City of Fredericton has unveiled a plan for how it will finish a section of trail considered the "weakest link" in the city's sprawling network of walking and cycling paths.

The Cross Town Trail is supposed to take users from where the Lincoln Trail ends in the downtown's southeast end, to the start of the Valley Trail in the southwest.

However, most of the blocks that make up the Cross Town Trail did not get the same treatment as the other 120 kilometres of former rail lines that were converted to trail in the 1990s.

At Thursday's mobility committee meeting, Sean Lee, the city's assistant director of operations and engineering, laid out how the gaps will be filled over the next few years by creating new trail sections on streets such as Smythe, Argyle and Aberdeen.

The new trail connections, however, largely won't be built on lands that were once rail lines. Much of that land has been sold and developed in the past 20 years, Lee said.

"So we're working with the constraints that have developed over time."

Cyclists call on city to finish Fredericton's Crosstown Trail so it's safe. Duration 2:07 Advocates are calling on the city to tend to the multi-use trail before someone gets hurt.

The plan to complete the Cross Town Trail would see Smythe Street narrowed from where the Valley Trail Ends behind Atlantic Superstore, in order to install a separated trail on the eastern side of Smythe Street up to Argyle Street.

The path would then continue on Argyle Street with the construction of new trail on its northern side to take users to Northumberland Street, where a piece of existing trail already connects to Westmorland Street.

The trail will then cross Westmorland Street and cut diagonally up to Aberdeen Street. From there, the trail will fork, with one section continuing along Aberdeen, crossing York Street and taking users north along Carleton Street and into the downtown.

The second path will go in a southeastern direction, cross York Street, and continue along a piece of land just south of N.B. Liquor. It will then take users east toward Regent Street, with a crossing to connect it to the eastern end of the Cross Town Trail.

The City of Fredericton plans to complete the Cross Town Trail by building new trail on Smythe, Argyle and Aberdeen streets. (City of Fredericton)

"We've created, I guess overall, a safe system with safe crossings that are very intuitive," Lee said.

"It's also a reflection of how our downtown is structured. So we have a very urban downtown now … so we're trying to give people more opportunity to be able to get around and get around without having to have a vehicle."

Lee said an exact cost for the project hasn't been calculated yet, but is estimated will be between half a million and $700,000 over a few years.

Those costs would include paving, concrete, separating posts, crossing signals and realigning street curbs.

Lee said parts of the trail that cross busy streets such as Smythe, York and Regent, will be outfitted with crossing lights, and quieter streets such as Northumberland likely won't be.

He said almost all of the city's 2023 active transportation budget will be directed to starting work on the new trail sections, with the entire project expected to take two to three years to finish.

Councillor, advocate pleased with plan

The Cross Town Trail passes through Coun. Cassandra LeBlanc's ward, and she said pushing for its completion was one of her top priorities when elected last year.

"We're densifying our urban core, so having an intuitive trail system that people can enjoy... I think is incredibly important as we move forward, and I'm really, really happy that we're finally taking steps to get there," she said.

Coun. Cassandra LeBlanc says getting the Cross Town Trail completed was one of her biggest priorities since getting elected to council last year. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

The Fredericton Trails Coalition is largely credited for pushing the city to turn the former rail lines into multi-use trails back in the 1990s.

Coalition president Andre Areseneault was at the meeting Thursday and said he's pleased with the plan put forward.

"It was really a key solution to fixing the what I'll continue to call was the weakest link, right? So it's going to be great. People are going to be able to stay on the trail system and get around the downtown."

He said it is "unfortunate" the Cross Town Trail won't follow the old rail line, but he "felt very strong" that coming up with a timely solution was more important.