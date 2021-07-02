Fredericton launches a study on cricket, and players couldn't be happier

Alton Mark Outar is a cricket aficionado in a hockey-loving country.

But lately, Outar, who came to Canada from Jamaica in 2012, is witnessing something surprising: a never-before-seen boom in cricket's popularity in Fredericton.

"We've seen the sport grow tenfold," said Outar, one of the founders of the Fredericton Cricket Club.

The growing passion for the sport has not gone unnoticed, with the city of Fredericton conducting a cricket field feasibility study to better understand the sport's requirements and how to improve facilities.

"If you're familiar with cricket in New Brunswick, it's kind of exploded," said John Burns, a recreation officer with the city.

Alton Mark Outar is one of the founding members of the Fredericton Cricket Club. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Burns estimates that upwards of 240 people play in the city, and that number is rising as cricket's popularity grows.

The city's feasibility study, which began in March, follows an earlier study conducted a couple of years ago.

That study found that a key recommendation was to build a formal cricket pitch instead of just a converted baseball field.

Currently, players have to use the Lincoln Heights Field, which has a pitch built on the terrain.

But players say the environment is not ideal, given that it is uneven and unprotected from the elements, meaning that games are subject to weather conditions and the seasons.

Players have to use the Lincoln Heights Field which has a pitch built on the terrain which is uneven. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Support for players

Fredericton Cricket Club president Sumanth Garlapati said facilities that support the growing demand are overdue.

"We need proper equipment and everything on the field that can support the cricket [teams]," Garlapati said.

He'd also like to see the city initiate "more grounds and facilities within the surroundings of Fredericton."

Fredericton Cricket Club player Mohammed Munim puts on leg pads ahead of a game. Cricket equipment is hard to come by in Fredericton and often has to be ordered online. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Then there's the issue of cricket equipment.

It's not the easiest to come by in Fredericton, Garlapati said, noting that many players having to go online to find what they need.

He'd like to see stores here in New Brunswick stock cricket gear, "so that everything is accessible to everyone."

The history of cricket in Fredericton

For those unfamiliar with the sport, cricket is often compared to classic North American baseball.

But fans say that cricket, a bat and ball game played between two teams with 11 players each, is in a league of its own.

The sport has a more than 150-year history in New Brunswick that many may not even know about, Outar said.

Sumanth Garlapati is the Fredericton Cricket Club's new president. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"Fredericton, with the help of the Loyalists, brought cricket here a long time ago," with matches played in Officers' Square, Outar said.

In 2018, the Loyalist Cricket Club discovered the square had been granted as a cricket ground, with the first cricket match held there in 1868.

Since then, cricket has gone on to become one of the most widely watched sports in the world.

The Fredericton Cricket Club was established in 2012 and for Outar, it was like finding a piece of home.

This photo provided by the Provincial Archives of New Brunswick is scarce in detail but the Archives estimate it was taken in the 1890's. Labeled simply ‘cricket game at Fredericton’ it appeared in an album that belonged to the mother of a man named Reginald Bailey. (Submitted by the Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

"I sought out cricket because I needed something along the lines that I am used to," he said. "Being a hybrid Canadian, I've come from the Caribbean and I wanted to bring some of what I grew up with ... to this country."

But he said it is also important to respect the efforts of the cricket players who came before him and tried to forge a path for others in Fredericton.

Three notable forefathers are Ruben Tung-Sushun, Richie Kimraj and Don Prasad – all of whom hailed from Guyana, Outar said.

"They came here in the '60s and wanted something that felt like home."

City of Fredericton launches cricket-field study, prompting excitement from players CBC News New Brunswick 2:36 With the city seeing 'explosive' popularity in cricket, the study aims to find out how to better support players. 2:36

While cricket has become a global phenomenon, it is still gaining traction in Canada.

Outar understands that, and says the Fredericton club's goal is to foster that growth.

"We understand that most Canadians are hockey-playing individuals," Outar said. "What we offer is for anyone to show up and we'll teach you the grassroots level."

The club will provide the equipment, and an all-are-welcome atmosphere.

"At Fredericton Cricket Club, we have an inclusion policy where we turn no one away," Outar said. "We've had people here of different ethnicity, religions, and we pride ourselves on that."

The city's feasibility study is now at the halfway point, with a survey being sent out to all of the groups in Fredericton who play. Results are expected in July.