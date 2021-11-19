New crematorium is a surprise to Fredericton neighbourhood

People living in a Fredericton neighborhood were surprised to learn that a crematorium was being built by the owners of a funeral home in the area.

Curious residents recently noticed renovations being done on a separate building behind Bishop's Funeral Home on the city's south side and asked what was happening.

That's how Cheyenne Dickinson found out about the new business venture coming to the neighbourhood.

"We were a bit alarmed because we hadn't heard anything about this happening," said Dickinson, who lives within 200 metres of the funeral home.

Bishop's Funeral Home has been on Woodstock Road since 1964. It's on a main road in a residential area and backs onto the city trail system, near a creek.

Cheyenne Dickinson of Fredericton says there are a lot of 'unknowns' regarding the neighbourhood's new crematorium that are worrisome to people who live nearby. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The location is one of the reasons Dickinson is concerned.

"We at that point — and still now — had no idea what kind of health and environmental impacts this would have on our neighbourhood."

Dickinson said people in the neighbourhood have been searching for answers about what a crematorium can mean for the area, and said there's a long list of 'unknowns' that are worrisome.

She said they are scrambling for answers about emissions, noise, and smell from the facility.

"Should we be gardening in our backyard? Should we be swimming in swimming pools? Should we be letting our kids play in the leaves outside? We don't know."

One of the other stand-out questions for Dickinson and her neighbours is how a crematorium could just open without any warning, or consultation.

Jim Bishop, president of Bishop's Funeral Home, says he have to go through Fredericton council for approval before installing his new crematorium because zoning already allows it. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Jim Bishop, the president of the funeral home, said he didn't have to go to council because he is already zoned to build a crematorium.

And due to the rising requests for cremation in recent years, he said it was time his business expanded to meet customer expectations.

There are three funeral homes in Fredericton, including Bishop's, and the other two already have crematoriums.

Until now, Bishop would contract cremations out to his competitors, an awkward position when dealing with grieving families, he said.

"There are certain cultures that have specific funeral ceremony practices," he said. "In some instances [it] is for a member of the family to be the one to start the cremation."

A new crematorium is being added to Bishop's Funeral Home in Fredericton. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"This way we can still accommodate that right. But to have to take a family to another location to do that is awkward for them and it's awkward for us," he said in an interview with CBC News.

According to the City of Fredericton, Bishop didn't have to apply to the city, because the definition of a funeral home allows for a crematorium, and no council approval is needed.

Bishop did have to apply for a building permit to do the renovations to the building that the crematorium is in — a former warehouse behind the funeral home.

In that process, he had to alert his immediate neighbours about his plan. He said he had to answer a few questions from them, but no one was opposed.

As of Friday afternoon, Bishop was applying to the province for an application needed to run the crematorium under the Air Quality Regulation — Clean Air Act.

Bishop said his machine meets all the industry standards, and is approved for use in Canada.

As for concerns about noise, smell and emissions — Bishop said the neighbours shouldn't notice much of anything.

The crematorium will primarily operate during the daytime, and doesn't make loud noise, according to Bishop.

With regards to emissions, Bishop says there's 'virtually nil' mercury going into the air, but welcomes people to read the information on his website for more details.

"A diesel truck puts more pollutants into the air than this machine does," he said.

Dickinson said neighbours were alarmed to see a big cloud of black smoke, and sparks coming from the smokestack of the new crematorium when it was first turned on this week.

Bishop said that's part of the initial curing process, and said cremations will rarely create smoke.

Bishop said the most likely sign the crematorium is operating will be visible heat emanating from the smokestack.

He said anyone concerned can call the funeral home, and he will answer any questions.