Crash involving 2 police cars ties up traffic in Fredericton's downtown

Two police vehicles crashed during a police chase in downtown Fredericton on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured the crash, which happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Regent and Queen streets and tied up traffic.

Two police cars as well as the vehicle being chased were involved, said Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force. The driver of that vehicle was taken into custody.

"The police vehicles are damaged enough that they required towing from the scene," Bartlett, said in an email to CBC News.

She said the scene has been cleared and the investigation continues. She would not provide other details.