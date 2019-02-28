Man dies from injuries after 6-car pileup in Fredericton

One of the people taken to hospital after a crash Tuesday in whiteout conditions in Fredericton has died.

Blowing snow and drifts caused several pileups across the province that day, including one involving six vehicles in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive, near the city limits.

A 27-year-old man driving one of the vehicles died Wednesday night as a result of his injuries.

The man, who has not been named by police, had to be extracted from his vehicle by the Fredericton Fire Department, a police release said.

Four people were taken to hospital, three with significant injuries, police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett previously told CBC News.

On Thursday, Bartlett said the the conditions of the other injured people are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

This was the only death from pileups on the road Tuesday, including one that involved 15 vehicles at the Cocagne Bridge.

Winds and blowing snow have died down in the Fredericton area, but poor road conditions are persisting in northern New Brunswick for the fourth day in a row.

Authorities are asking people to check highway conditions before driving and to avoid travelling if visibility is poor in their area.