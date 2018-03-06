Fredericton plans to keep essential services going in event of COVID-19 outbreak

The City of Fredericton is preparing to maintain essential services in case of a COVID-19 outbreak in the capital region.

City council received an update from staff at its council-in-committee meeting Monday night.

"Our responsibility as a city is to follow the instructions we get from the Department of Health and the district medical health officer," said Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien.

"Our job is to make sure that we can keep the city operating, deliver the essential services."

Brad Cameron, assistant director of public safety and communications for the city, provided the update to city council on Monday night.

He said if city staff start getting sick, the city will focus its resources on those essential services.

"The plan outlines steps that we can take internally to redeploy staff or have people work different jobs, that kind of thing," said Cameron.

The plan would make sure the city would be able to supply essential services even if up to 30 to 35 per cent of city staff became sick. Services that would be maintained include police, the fire department, water and sewer, and communications.

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien is confident the city's plan will keep essential services going. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Reduction in services

Cameron said the city's transit services could be impacted in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

"Transit is always an important service, however it depends on the severity of the incident or how widespread the illness might be," said Cameron.

He said there could also be a reduction in garbage pickup if there is an outbreak.

The city's wide spread illness plan was initially created in 2009 to deal with H1N1. Mayor Mike O'Brien said he is confident the plan will keep the city running if it's needed.

"We have our emergency measures team meets regularly. They've tested the plan, just not for COVID but for any kind of condition, any kind of outbreak," said O'Brien.

"We have people who are ready to spring into action and execute so we would be as prepared as anyone could be who has never had to go through this."