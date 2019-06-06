Mother felt stranded waiting for coverage to bring infant son home on medevac flight

A Fredericton mother is getting ready to bring her son to his new home after spending an extra week in an Ottawa hospital while, she says, two provinces and a territory all refused to pay for 11-week-old Maddox's medevac flight.

Dawn-Marie DesRoches and her husband, Trevor, are adopting Maddox. He was born prematurely in Nunavut on March 21, and DesRoches flew to the territory the next day to be with him.

Soon after, his lung collapsed and he had to be transported to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa. She's been there with him since. Her husband and her other son, Maddox's biological brother, remained in Fredericton.

"The hardest part was being away from the home networks, right," she said in a phone interview from the hospital in Ottawa. "Family support and whatnot."

After several weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric unit and intensive care, doctors told DesRoches last week that Maddox was no longer required to stay at the hospital and could go home to New Brunswick.

Dawn-Marie DesRoches and her sons, Jace and Maddox. (submitted)

But because he still required care, he would need to be flown on a medevac flight.

That's when the confusion set in.

Flight not covered

"We thought everything had been approved," she said. "The doctors were told that everything was going to go through and they arranged everything."

She said there was a bed ready for Maddox at the hospital in Fredericton and a receiving doctor.

"Everything was set to go, and then I was supposed to go on Friday, but the paper work wasn't ready," she said.

Maddox has a Nunavut health card and the territory covered the flight to Ottawa, but it wasn't covering the flight to Fredericton, said DesRoches.

"They told the medical team that they would not cover it any longer and they told me that Friday night," she said. "And that we were supposed to fly on Monday, this previous Monday, and then they had said, 'Sorry — that's it.'"

The health department in Nunavut would not comment on the situation.

Two more 'No's'

Ontario's public health department said Maddox's flight was not its responsibility.

"This child does not meet the requirements for OHIP (Ontario Health Insurance Plan) coverage as Ontario is neither the child's nor the adoptive parents' primary place of residence," wrote a spokesperson in an email.

In the would-be home province — another problem: DesRoches said when she spoke with someone last week at New Brunswick Medicare, she was told it also would not cover the flight.

"New Brunswick had called me and told me that they were not going to pay for it and he could not apply for a medical card until he lived in New Brunswick for at least three months," she said.

New Brunswick's Department of Health said it could not speak on specific cases and claims it only heard about the DesRoches's situation on Wednesday.

Families shouldn't have to do what we had to do to get someone to listen, to get us home. - Dawn-Marie DesRoches

"A matter about a pediatric patient has just been brought to the attention of the Department of Health and officials are in discussion with a hospital," said Bruce Macfarlane, communications director for the department, in an email.

Two 'Yes's'

Jordan's Principle, a federal agency dedicated to funding immediate health, social and education needs for Indigenous children across the country, said it would fund the flight. Its mission is to reduce systemic discrimination faced by First Nations children.

Late Friday, DesRoches learned of another change: New Brunswick would pay after all.

"Families shouldn't have to do what we had to do to get someone to listen, to get us home. I don't know why there is even anybody questioning his need to go back to New Brunswick," DesRoches said.

Dawn-Marie DesRoches and her son, Maddox. The pair will be flying home soon after Jordan's Principle stepped in to cover the medevac flight home. (Submitted)

No one from Jordan's Principle would provide an interview.

DesRoches doesn't yet have a date for the flight, but she's told it could be as early as Friday evening. But even when she and Maddox return, there is still a long road ahead for them.

"He'll stay in the hospital in Fredericton. We will be transferred right to there. How long we have to stay depends on how he does," she said.

There, he'll have the company and support of the rest of his family.