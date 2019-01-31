Fredericton courthouse sheriff pleads guilty to assault

A Fredericton courthouse sheriff pleaded guilty to summary assault on Thursday after an incident at the Fredericton courthouse on Aug. 28, 2018.

Dale Gene Kozak stood before provincial court and simply said "guilty" when Judge Mary Jane Richards asked him to respond to the charge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in Fredericton court on May 7 at 1:30 p.m.

T.J. Burke, the defence lawyer, told Richards there was an agreement on a joint recommendation for sentencing.

The Crown also told the court they will request a victim impact statement but voiced doubts about one being provided.

Kozak declined to comment on his plea to CBC News.

Kozak's plea had been expected to come in early January but was delayed after the defence requested more time to review the disclosure.

At that time, Burke confirmed the charges stem from an incident at the courthouse where Kozak works but did not provide any more details.

Alexandra Davis, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said Kozak is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.