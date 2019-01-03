Courthouse sheriff charged with assault

A long-serving sheriff has been charged with assaulting a male at the Fredericton courthouse.

The Fredericton Police Force charged deputy team lead Dale Gene Kozak with summary assault after an incident on Aug. 28.

Kozak was set to enter a plea Thursday morning, but the defence asked for more time to review the disclosure. Kozak was not present for the hearing.

Justice and Public Safety spokesperson Alexandra Davis said she couldn't comment on a case under criminal investigation but said Kozak is on administrative leave pending the outcome.

Kozak's plea hearing was adjourned until Jan. 31 at 9:30 a.m. Emily Cochrane, who was standing in for Kozak's lawyer, TJ Burke, said a trial date will likely be set on that day.

Burke confirmed the charges stem from an incident at the courthouse where Kozak works but did not provide any more details.