Man at centre of Fredericton standoff sentenced to time served

A Fredericton man has been sentenced to 24 months in jail and 12 months of probation for assault with a weapon and other offences related to a seven-hour standoff with Fredericton police in October 2020.

However, he is expected to be released Monday, according to his lawyer, David Lutz, as he has already served the length of his sentence.

Kyle Anthony Kennedy, 29, appeared in court on Monday morning. He previously pleaded guilty to violating a court-ordered weapons ban, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

Kennedy barricaded himself in a two-unit residence in the College Hill area of Fredericton on Oct. 22, 2020, forcing two universities, a community college and several public schools to lock their doors for much of the day.

Justice Terrence Morrison, appearing by video in the Burton courthouse near Fredericton, said Kennedy's offences during the standoff with police were "indictable" and "serious."

Police barricade an area in Fredericton's College Hill neighbourhood during a seven-hour standoff with police. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Mr. Kennedy threatened a roommate of a boarding house with a firearm," said Morrison, "and made threats to kill while he was bound by a firearms prohibition."

"He has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions with assault with a weapon, break and enter, possession of firearms charges and multiple other firearms offences, threats, resisting police and obstruction of justice," said Morrison.

Kennedy has been in custody since surrendering to police the day of the incident, and Morrison said that with remand credits applied, he has already served his time.

Morrison noted that Kennedy had spent 530 days in jail.

The Crown and the accused made a joint submission on sentencing, which Morrison said he accepted.

"In my view the joint recommendation is not unreasonable," he said.

In addition, Kennedy must submit to DNA analysis and a lifetime ban of firearms.