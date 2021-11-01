Defence puts focus on key witness in closing arguments in Polchies trial

The lawyer for Robby Polchies told the jury the Crown's central witness, who testified to seeing the murder happen, couldn't be trusted.

That assertion was part of the defence's closing arguments Tuesday in the murder trial of Robby Polchies in Fredericton.

Brian Munro told the jury that Jahradd Williams was unreliable and a "testimonial opportunist."

After several weeks of testimony led by both the Crown and the defence, Munro told the jury that Polchies isn't on trial for smoking crystal meth, or being a bad partner, or hanging around people who "are not very nice."

"He is on trial for one thing -- did he, or did he not kill Corey Sisson?" said Munro.

The jury heard evidence throughout the trial that Polchies, Williams and Sisson were involved in heavy drug use.

Polchies, of Kingsclear First Nation, is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Sisson on July 29, 2019.

The court heard that Polchies and Sisson picked up Williams at about noon that day and drove to a dirt road in Noonan, outside Fredericton.

Williams told the court the three then walked down a secondary trail, where Polchies shot Sisson in the chest and neck with a shotgun.





Williams' testimony is a pillar in the Crown's case. She was Polchies' girlfriend at the time of the alleged murder and is the mother of two of his children. She later led police to the area where Sisson's body was found on Aug. 10.

In his closing arguments, Munro said that Williams only came forward to police after her breakup with Polchies on Aug. 6 when she was threatened with losing her son that she shares with Polchies.

Munro brought up many inconsistencies between Williams' statements to police and her testimony during the trial, and told the jury that no weight should be given to what she had to say.

He noted that in early statements to police she said Sisson was shot in the head, but in the witness box she said it was the chest and neck.

The autopsy showed the likeliest cause of death was two shots to the torso.

He also noted that in one statement she said she caught Sisson as he fell, but in her testimony she said she never touched him.

"The narrative is constantly in flux," Munro said, adding that he'd never had a cross-examination of a witness quite like Williams.

It lasted several days and Williams repeatedly told the court she couldn't remember previous statements she had made and blamed her excessive drug use for her poor memory.

Munro suggested Williams made the whole thing up, comparing her to a novelist.

"You have to found a conviction of Robby Polchies on her evidence. And I'm submitting to you respectfully to not do that."

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)



Munro asked the jury to consider that there was no blood splatter on shoes or in the truck the couple was driving or on the clothes Williams wore that day.

"A close range, shot times two, there's going to be splatter," Munro said.

The couple were photographed at the Peppercreek G-Mart at about 1:25 p.m. that afternoon, supposedly directly after the shooting. Munro noted that Williams' hair was in a neat bun and that after getting gas, the couple got an ice cream at a nearby ice cream shack.

"This is not a person acting like she's been party to a murder," Munro said.

He went on to say that in a statement she gave to police on Aug. 6, 2019, the day she and Polchies broke up, she never mentioned anything about Sisson or the shooting.

"The Crown is relying heavily on a witness you cannot trust," Munro said.

Munro also noted that data was never taken from the internet router at Darrell Green's apartment, where Sisson, Polchies and Josh O'Hara were before the alleged murder.

And he said a bookbag that belonged to Sisson that Green stashed at his former girlfriend's house was never forensically tested.

Munro reminded the jury to keep an open mind about all the evidence presented, including messages that were shown to the jury between Polchies and O'Hara and Green.

One in particular, when Polchies messaged O'Hara that morning and told him to "leave the banger." Munro suggested that Polchies could have been telling O'Hara that he didn't want "the banger" in the truck while he was driving.

Munro also suggested there are other people with a motive to kill Sisson.

The court previously heard that O'Hara was selling drugs with Sisson, and Green had been buying drugs from O'Hara for about six months by that time. All four men were together the morning of the alleged murder.





Munro said there was a reason O'Hara began acting strange after Sisson's disappearance, a reason why he was trying to kick in Darrell Green's door, which Green testified to, a reason Josh O'Hara was with Sisson at Tim Horton's.

"There's a reason," said Munro.

He said working with Sisson in the drug trade, O'Hara had a greater motive than Polchies.

"They have not proven beyond reasonable doubt that [Polchies] pulled the trigger and killed Corey Sisson," he said.

The Crown will deliver its closing arguments Wednesday.