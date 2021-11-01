Testimony turns to autopsy at Polchies murder trial

The shirt seized during the autopsy of Corey Sisson's body had two substantial holes in the front of it, the court heard Monday in the sixth week of the murder trial of Robby Polchies.

The jury saw photographs taken during the autopsy, showing components of shotgun shells, including wads, cups and pellets, as well as pictures of clothing seized at the time.

Polchies is accused of shooting 19-year-old Sisson in Noonan, NB on July 29, 2019. The Kingsclear First Nation man is charged with first-degree murder.

The court heard earlier that Polchies' girlfriend at the time, Jahradd Williams, witnessed the alleged shooting. She said Polchies shot Sisson multiple times with a shotgun.

The Crown's first witness of the day, former RCMP Sgt. Jean Belliveau, was present for the autopsy and told the court about the holes in the T-shirt.

Photographs later presented to the jury showed a hole near the neck of the shirt and one in the midsection, below the chest.

Belliveau said he didn't recall seeing holes in the back of the shirt, indicating there was no exit wound.

Belliveau said two shotgun wads and cups -- parts of a shotgun shell -- were found inside the body, which he said suggested the gun was fired from close range shot.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

The T-shirt, as well as shorts, Timberland shoes, a mismatched pair of socks and about 30 shotgun pellets were also seized as evidence at the time of the autopsy.

Sisson's mother, Hannah London, has been present in the courtroom throughout the trial but left during testimony Monday, which detailed the grim condition of Sisson's body when it was found.

The autopsy was performed in Moncton on Aug. 11, 2019 -- the day after Sisson's body was discovered in Noonan, and about two weeks after the alleged shooting.

Willams led police to the area on Aug. 9, according to earlier testimony from officers. Sisson's body was found on the 10th.

Retired RCMP forensic identification officer Steven Campbell, who took photos during the autopsy, said the body was in an "advanced state of decomposition".



Campbell, who photographed the T-shirt, confirmed that there were no holes through the back.





On cross examination, defence lawyer Brian Munro suggested finding the shotgun wads and cups inside the body indicated the shots were fired at close range and Campbell agreed.

"My experience would tell me they were shot into the body," Campbell said.

"You think the gun was actually in contact with Mr. Sisson?" Munro said.

Campbell said he didn't know.

Munro also asked if the T-shirt was tested for shotgun residue. Campbell said it wasn't.

The trial continues Tuesday.

