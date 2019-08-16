Polchies murder trial wraps up fifth week

The fifth week of the murder trial of Robby Polchies in Fredericton wrapped up Friday with more testimony from witness Darrell Green about messages sent in the days after the homicide.

Polchies, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Corey Sisson on a remote trail in Noonan, east of Fredericton, on July 29, 2019.

Green was asked on cross-examination about messages that highlighted the behaviour of Josh O'Hara, who was involved in selling drugs with Sisson, according to earlier testimony at the first-degree murder trial.

Green testified he had been buying drugs from O'Hara for about six months by that time of Sisson's death.

Earlier in the week, Green testified he was with Polchies, Sisson and O'Hara on the day police believe Sisson was killed.

He said the three men came to his apartment that morning, and all four of them smoked crystal meth until they split up in two groups.

Green and O'Hara left in one vehicle and Polchies and Sisson in another. Green said Polchies came back to his apartment later that afternoon with his girlfriend at the time, Jahradd Williams, but Sisson was not with them.

In messages sent to someone so far unconnected to the trial, Green said he had a bad feeling about O'Hara, thought he was acting strange and no longer wanted anything to do with him.

"He was definitely off, like I already said, I had a bad feeling," Green said from the witness box Friday morning.

Defence lawyer Brian Munro brought up other messages Green sent to O'Hara's girlfriend at the time, saying he didn't didn't want to see O'Hara again.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

"You indicated that you didn't want him coming over anymore because you didn't want to be blamed for something he did, right?" said Munro.

"Correct," said Green.

And in messages between O'Hara and Green on Aug. 11, 2019, Munro suggested O'Hara was upset with Green for talking too much about something that didn't involve him.

"Do you recall having a discussion on Facebook with him where he was sort of getting frustrated with you?" Munro said.

"Yeah, he kept wanting to know where I was at," Green said.

Green told the court previously that in the days following Sisson's disappearance, he was nervous. He said he left Fredericton and stayed with his sister near Woodstock.

Green said he told O'Hara he hadn't been talking to anyone.

Munro also brought up a statement Green made to police around that time in August 2019.

In the statement Green said he was fearful.

"I'm one of the people that seen him leave with him," he told police.

Munro suggested Green was referring to O'Hara and Sisson leaving the apartment together, but Green said that wasn't what he meant.

On redirect by the Crown,Green testified he was talking about Polchies and Sisson leaving together.

"Do you still remember that?" asked Crown prosecutor Rodney Jordan.

"Most definitely," said Green.

Jordan asked how that made him feel.

"Now? Very choked, uneasy, upset," said Green, "I feel horrible."

The trial continues Monday.