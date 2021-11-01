Witness testifies to being with Polchies and Sisson on the day of the alleged murder

A "banging" on the door woke Darrell Green the morning of July 29, 2019, he told the court Tuesday in the murder trial of Robby Polchies.

Green said it was Polchies, Corey Sisson and Josh O'Hara at his apartment door -- the day Sisson was allegedly killed.

Polchies, 34, of Kingsclear First Nation is charged withe first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Sisson.

"I really don't know why they came there," said Green, 42.

The three men came in two separate vehicles, a blue GMC truck that belonged to O'Hara and a 2015 Dodge Ram, that the court previously heard was stolen from Sisson's mother that morning. Green said he was told the Dodge Ram belonged to a friend of O'Hara's.

Green told the jury that the four of them smoked crystal meth in his living room.

He said he had been buying drugs from O'Hara for several months by this time and had bought from Sisson as well.

While they were smoking, the three other men were on their phones, said Green.

"They brought up, asked Corey if he was telling people that they stole the truck. He told them yeah, like he mentioned it or whatever," Green said.



Crown prosecutor Rodney Jordan asked how Polchies' reacted.

"He was pretty upset," Green said, adding that Polchies threatened to beat Sisson up.

Green said that the four split up -- Sisson and Polchies left in O'Hara's GMC and he and O'Hara left in the Dodge Ram. He said he didn't know where Sisson and Polchies went, but he remembered that Polchies told them they were going to see his "wife".

Polchies' girlfriend at the time, Jahradd Williams, earlier testified that Polchies picked her up in a truck that day and said Corey Sisson was in the passenger seat.

Green told the court that he and O'Hara drove to Fredericton's north side to Green's former girlfriend's house, then they went to Ringo's Grill, where O'Hara was involved in a drug deal.



The court earlier heard testimony that the Dodge Ram truck was spotted that day in the Ringo's Grill parking lot.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Green said he and O'Hara were only there for about 15 minutes and then they returned to his Smythe Street apartment.

"After some time Robby and his girlfriend showed up," he said.

Jordan asked Green where Corey Sisson was.

"He wasn't there," Green said.

Eventually, Green said, it came out that the truck was stolen from Sisson's mother.

Green, who has a background as a mechanic, said there was talk of having him do work on the Dodge Ram truck so they could sell it for parts.

"They suggested it, but it wasn't an option," Green said.

Green said he often worked on O'Hara's GMC truck in exchange for drugs. He said that while doing that work, he saw a pistol grip shotgun that O'Hara kept under the back seat.

Williams also testified to seeing a shotgun under the seat of the truck that Polchies picked her up in that day. She also testified to seeing Polchies shoot Sisson with a shotgun.



Green told the court that after they returned, he, O'Hara, Polchies and Williams, smoked more crystal meth at his apartment and hung out in the parking lot for a couple of hours.

During that time, Green said Polchies and O'Hara left to get rid of the Dodge Ram, which was found the next morning near Connaught Street School, almost in Green's backyard, he said.

Green said he started getting worried the next day when he didn't see Sisson logged on to Facebook, because Sisson was known to always be online.

The Under Armour bookbag admitted into evidence. (Lauren Bird)



He said he had a bad feeling so he threw some clothes and a few belongings in a bag and planned to leave town. He said when he grabbed his coat off the coat rack as he was leaving, he found the silver and black bookbag underneath that belonged to Sisson.

"I was choked," he said.

"I was bothered that it was there … why was it put under my coat?"

Green told the court he remembered that Polchies and Williams came back with the bookbag on Jan. 29, but he thought they took it with them.

He said he then went back to his former girlfriend's house on the north side, where he put the bookbag in the drawer of a toolbox in her shed.

"I didn't want to throw it out -- I just didn't know what to do with it," he said.

Green told the court he went to the Woodstock area to stay with his estranged sister. He took a second cellphone with him that he told the court he bought from someone through Facebook Marketplace. He added that he was never able to unlock the phone.

In his cross examination, defence lawyer Brian Munro zeroed in on the second phone, questioning him about how he came to have it.

Green said he bought it on July 1, 2019.

Munro asked why he would bother taking a phone that didn't work all the way to Woodstock.

Green said he hoped the person he bought it from would message him with the password to unlock it.

"You know full well that was Corey Sisson's phone," Munro said.

Green denied that the phone belonged to Sisson.

The trial continues Wednesday.