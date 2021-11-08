Digital forensic expert faces cross-examination in Polchies trial

RCMP digital forensics expert Payman Hakimian came under cross-examination Monday after two days of direct questioning from the Crown, in the fifth week of the Robby Polchies murder trial in Fredericton.

Polchies is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Corey Sisson on a remote trail in Noonan, outside Fredericton, on July 29, 2019.

Hakimian assembled hundreds of pages of raw data collected from cellphones belonging to Polchies and Josh O'Hara, who the court has heard was involved, along with Polchies and Sisson, in selling drugs.

He also pulled data from the infotainment system that was in a 2015 Dodge Ram truck stolen from Sisson's mother, Hannah London, the morning of the alleged murder.

The court earlier heard that O'Hara was seen with the truck that day, and a Facebook account attributed to Polchies was sending messages attempting to sell the same truck.

Last week the court heard that O'Hara's cellphone had connected to the truck's Bluetooth on July 29, 2019.

Robby Polchies, 34, is accused of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Corey Sisson. (Ed Hunter)

Hakimian faced questions about the data gleaned from the truck and why a cellphone that could have been linked to Sisson wasn't investigated.

Defence lawyer Brian Munro said police seized a phone near the end of August 2019 and had information that it may have belonged to Sisson. Hakimian said he knew about the phone but wasn't asked to get information from it.

Munro also brought up four different phone numbers attached to Sisson that were listed in the raw data from the truck. He put each number to Hakimian and asked if there were any attempts to get information from any of those numbers.

Hakimian again said investigators didn't ask him to look into the phone numbers.