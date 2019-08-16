Images of a stolen 2015 Dodge Ram Truck were found on a phone linked to Robby Polchies, the jury heard Friday during his murder trial in Fredericton.

The court previously heard the same truck was stolen from the victim's mother the day of the alleged murder.

Polchies is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Corey Sisson on a wooded trail in Noonan, outside Fredericton. He is charged with first-degree murder.

A screen capture of a Facebook post by Sisson's mother, Hannah London, with the caption "My truck has been stolen" above an image of the blue truck, was identified on a phone linked to Polchies by Payman Hakimian, a civilian employee in the New Brunswick RCMP's digital forensics unit.

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard that London's truck was stolen the morning of July 29, 2019, and that she suspected her son was involved in the theft.

Hakimian testified for a second day Friday. He combed through the data on the phone and found search history from Kelley Blue Book, a vehicle valuation and research company, the day the truck was stolen. The phone revealed searches on pricing for a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 at around 11:30 that morning.

Earlier this week, the jury heard that a Facebook account attributed to Polchies was sending messages attempting to sell the same truck.

Robby Polchies, 34, is accused of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Corey Sisson. (Ed Hunter)

Hakimian also identified 57 GPS locations on the phone between February and August 2019, and 55 of them came from the area of Jahradd Williams's apartment at the time on Barton Crescent in Fredericton. Williams and Polchies were romantically involved at the time.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne also had Hakimian view videos the jury saw earlier in the trial to identify them. One was a short video of Polchies helping his infant son walk in the grass. The jury earlier heard that the video was taken in early August 2019.

When it was briefly shown, Polchies grabbed a tissue and wiped his eyes, a rare break in his composure.

Hakimian also found that a phone linked to Josh O'Hara had been connected to Bluetooth in the 2015 Dodge Ram. O'Hara was a known associate of Polchies and Sisson's.

Earlier this week, the jury saw messages between Facebook accounts linked to O'Hara and Polchies on July 29, 2019. That morning, Polchies told O'Hara to "leave the banger."

The phone linked to O'Hara was given the name "Purchase Three's iPhone."

Hakimian said he took the infotainment system from the truck and analyzed the data. The system recorded that the odometer began moving at about 9:30 a.m. on the 29th, and that Purchase Three's iPhone was "last seen" by Bluetooth at 1:45 p.m.

The trial is set to continue Monday.