Focus of Polchies murder trial turns to Facebook messages on day of murder

The jury heard the final Facebook messages on Tuesday sent from an account attributed to Corey Sisson, along with messages from an account attributed to his alleged killer.

Robby Polchies, of Kingsclear First Nation, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing Sisson, 19, on July 29, 2019.

Sisson's body was found on Aug. 10 on a remote trail in a wooded area in Noonan, outside of Fredericton.

Criminal intelligence analyst Lianne Sobey, a civilian member of the RCMP's major crime unit, testified about the Facebook messages and call records for a phone number assigned to Corey Sisson, as well as messages from Facebook accounts attributed to Polchies, and two known associates of his, Josh O'Hara and Darrell Green.

The RCMP obtained the information through a production order, which typically results in the police gaining access to documents, text messages or phone call records from a third party.

Sobey showed the jury the final Facebook conversations on July 29, 2019 from the account attributed to Sisson.

Early that morning, the account received messages from an account attributed to an Alex Gallant, asking who Sisson had been with in a truck at around 6 a.m.

Sisson's account replied that he was with Josh and "Robbie."

At about 8 a.m., there were messages from Sisson's account to an account attributed to Michael Martin, saying he needed 50$ cash, asap.

The response from Martin's account was that he'd given Sisson everything. The conversation ended when Sisson told him he was at Tim Hortons.

That's where Sisson was pictured with Josh O'Hara on security footage that morning.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

At about 10 a.m., the account showed missed calls from an account attributed to Josh O'Hara asking for Robby to call back. There was a call placed from Sisson's account to O'Hara's at 10:20 a.m.

The last message sent from the account attributed to Sisson went out at 11:55 a.m. It was sent to another account - so far not connected with the trial - and simply said, "45$."

Sobey also went through messages from a Facebook account attributed to Robby Polchies. The account was deactivated on August 19, 2019, several days after Polchies was arrested.

"I don't know why, or by whom," Sobey said.







Sobey showed the court a message conversation between Polchies and an account under the name Carmen Alyssia on the morning of July 29, 2019.

A message from the account attributed to Carmen Alyssia said Corey Sisson called "the guy" she was with and said he had stolen a truck, then asked if the truck had been stolen from Polchies.

The reply from Polchies' account was, "No, kid, you know I don't have a truck, lol, and sure as f--k wouldn't let someone like Corey Sisson steal it from me."

The next message from Polchies' account asked if Sisson had named him. The response was that Sisson had started to say the name Robby but was cut off in the conversation.

"Cause that's 2 totally different outcomes for someone LOL" said the message from Polchies' account.

Sobey then showed the jury messages that occurred later between Polchies' account and an account attributed to Darrell Green.

From Green's account, "what the plane let's roll him."

A half an hour later, the response from Polchies' account, "Gonna bring him for a drive to get rid of that and that's probably the end of that fairytale."

A few minutes after that, another message from Polchies account to Green's, "Goin heavy and coming back light lol f--k that can't let him walk away after it's gone obviously cause he aint getting a penny from it and he loves to talk so he kinda made his own bed on this one."





Messages between Polchies' account and Josh O'Hara's began at about 10:50 that morning.

From Polchies account, "Leave the banger".

The next morning at around 5 a.m., a message from O'Hara's account to Polchies' asking for the "banger" back.

Messages on Aug 6, 2019 between Polchies' account and an account attributed to Emma Doherty show Polchies trying to sell a 2015 Dodge Ram truck, one described in the messages, matching the description of the one stolen from Hannah London.

The messages say the truck is worth $20,000 but hoping to get more than $5,000 for it.

The trial continues Wednesday.

