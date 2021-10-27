Defence questions memory of witness in Robby Polchies murder trial

Cross–examination of the crown's central witness continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Robby Polchies in Fredericton.

Polchies, 34, is accused of killing 19-year-old Corey Sisson on July 29, 2019 and is charged with first-degree murder. Sisson's body was found on Aug. 10, 2019 on a trail off a dirt road in Noonan.

Jahradd Williams first took the stand on Monday. She told the court Wednesday morning that it has been a very long three days.

"My mind feels like mush," she said.

Williams, who testified to witnessing the alleged murder, has struggled to recall events following the incident and the statements she made to police both at the time, and in the months after.

Williams and Polchies, who have two children together, were romantically involved at the time of the alleged murder.

She told the court this week that Polchies picked her up around 1 p.m. on the day in question with Corey Sisson already in the vehicle. They drove onto a dirt road in Noonan, smoked methamphetamine and marijuana, and walked down a trail where Polchies fired three shots, killing Sisson.

Williams has said repeatedly in court that her memory of what happened after that is hazy and fuzzy because of her excessive drug use and the trauma she experienced.

Defence lawyer Brian Munro began Wednesday by asking Williams if she and Polchies had contact the night before the alleged murder.

Williams said she was staying with her mother and had the couple's son with her. She didn't recall if she spoke with Polchies.

Munro referenced text messages sent from a phone number Williams identified as her mother's. The messages were delivered to Robby Polchies's phone beginning the night of July 28 and continuing the next morning, said Munro.

Williams earlier testified that she occasionally used her mother's phone and that she didn't hear from Polchies until sometime around noon on the July 29.



But on Wednesday she said she didn't recall sending the messages Munro quoted, which made references to "the baby," who Munro suggested was their son.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

"There's no denial the message was sent. It's been sent. It's right there in black and white -- I have no recollection," Williams said.

Munro read several of the messages but Williams repeated her answer: She did not remember.

"I'm not saying they never happened. They obviously have happened. I'm not recalling it," Williams said to Munro.

The only message Williams remembered came from Polchies around noon on the July 29, asking her if she had rubber gloves. A hint the couple would get high.

"You know full well you were going to get high," Munro said.

I'm not saying they never happened. They obviously have happened. I'm not recalling it - Jahradd (Jo) Williams under cross-examination

"That's one hell of an assumption," she said.

"At this point in your life, July 2019, did you not need drugs every day?" Munro asked.

"The drug thing would be a want more than a need," Williams said.

Munro brought up Williams testimony from the preliminary hearing in February of 2020 when Williams said that she would have done anything at that time in 2019 to get drugs.

Munro suggested her priority that day was to get high, quoting from one of the texts sent to Polchies that complained about a cranky baby.

Williams disagreed and said her child was her priority.

Munro then brought up an incident in January 2021 when Williams' youngest son needed surgery at the IWK and Williams couldn't be found to give permission for it.

"Those are my sons, they've got nothing to do with this," Williams said.

"You couldn't be found in January 2021 because you were heavily addicted to crystal meth," Munro said.

"I don't think that's for you to speak on," Williams said.

Consent for the surgery came from Polchies, said Munro.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne objected, noting it took place long after the alleged crime and had no bearing on the case.

Justice Terrence Morrison allowed the question, saying Williams opened the door to it. However he warned Munro not to go further.

Williams answered, saying that she did give consent but couldn't remember the date.

Police statements raised again

For a second day, Munro also brought into question statements Williams made to police.

Williams said she only vaguely remembered the many meetings she had and the statements she gave.

Munro showed Williams parts of the video and audio recordings of the statements and asked her to identify herself and the date, which she did.

Even after seeing and hearing the short segments, Williams still said she did not remember them.

Often her response was that she must have said it, because it was there, in black and white, but she did not remember.

The trial has been adjourned until Friday morning following an announcement from the crown and defence that new information has come to light.