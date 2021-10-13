Former girlfriend of alleged killer faces cross examination

The former girlfriend of Robby Polchies came under cross examination Tuesday in the third week of Polchies' murder trial in Fredericton.

Polchies, of Kingsclear First Nation, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing Corey Sisson, 19, on July 29, 2019.

Jahradd (Jo) Williams took the stand for a second day Tuesday morning. On Monday, the court heard that the couple first became romantically involved in 2017 and that Williams, 31, was there the day Polchies, 34, allegedly shot Sisson.

During cross examination, defence lawyer Brian Munro pointed out inconsistencies between the statements Williams made under oath to police and her testimony on Monday.

On Monday, Williams said she witnessed two shots, the first hit Sisson in the chest and the second in the neck, and that she closed her eyes for a third shot.

Munro pointed out that in one of the statements Williams gave under oath to police she said that Polchies shot Sisson in the head and "belly laughed" about it. Munro played the recorded interview for the court.

Williams answered Munro, saying that when she opened her eyes, she saw blood trickling down Sisson's forehead and assumed the third shot hit him in the head.

Photo of Jahradd Williams holding a shotgun she says was taken in the days following the death of Corey Sisson. The photo was shown to the jury as evidence. (Lauren Bird )

Munro then pointed out in a previous statement Williams gave in August of 2019, she graphically detailed the severity of the head injuries Sisson sustained. Sgt. Rick Mooney of the Fredericton police force testified earlier in the trial to the statement.

Williams said she barely remembers Sgt. Mooney.

"It's a very vague thing, again, like bear in mind all of this came amongst drug use," she said.

Munro also questioned her about whether she touched Sisson. In a statement on Dec. 4, Williams told police that she caught Sisson as he fell. Munro brought up that Williams told the jury the day before that she didn't touch him.

Williams said it was poor wording. That she physically never caught anyone but instinctively made a move to catch him.

In that same statement on Dec. 4, Munro said that Williams told police that after shooting Sisson, Polchies pointed the gun at the back of her head, something that didn't come up in her testimony Monday.

Williams said she "vaguely" remembered it.

"These are things you don't really want to remember," she said.

On the stand on Monday she detailed for the court the events of July 29, 2019 -- saying that after smoking meth and marijuana, Polchies shot Sisson on a wooded trail in Noonan, just outside of Fredericton.

Members of the Fredericton Police Force testified that Williams took them to the site of the murder on August 9 and 10, 2019.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Williams told the court Tuesday that she had no memory of doing that.

Williams testified several times that her memory of the events are hazy because of her excessive drug use at the time. She also said the events were traumatic, and she's working to forget what happened.

Munro asked her about stopping at the Pepper Creek G-Mart after the alleged shooting, where the couple got gas and Williams spoke with the store clerk.

"How come you didn't call the police right there?" asked Munro. "You're alone in the store with this young lady."

"If you were in that position would you not be too afraid to do so at that particular time?" Williams said.

Munro reiterated the question.

"I was scared," Williams said.

Munro noted that in one of Williams first statements to police in August of 2019, she never mentioned the G-Mart at all. In that statement she told police Polchies dropped her off at her mother's house when they left the crime scene.

"Was that a lie or was that true?" Munro asked after getting Williams to read from the transcript of the statement.

"Well I obviously didn't lie to them but again, things are all jumbled together," Williams said.

Williams said she went to her mother's at some point that day, but she wasn't sure when.

"When you went to your mom's, did you say, we need to call police?" asked Munro.

"No, I did not," she said.

Cross examination of Williams continues Wednesday.