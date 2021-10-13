Court hears jail calls between accused and eye-witness

Robby Polchies urged his former girlfriend Jahradd (Jo) Williams to try to remember what happened the day Corey Sisson was allegedly shot and killed in recorded phone calls, the court heard Thursday in the murder trial.

The calls, made while Polchies was detained at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, were played for the jury Thursday morning.

"You're the only person that can help me," Polchies said to Williams in the recording.

Polchies, of Kingsclear First Nation, is accused of killing Sisson, 19, on July 29, 2019, and charged with first-degree murder. His trial began last week in Fredericton.

At the time, Polchies, 34, was under an order not to contact Williams, who the court has heard was an eye-witness to the crime.

In the first phone call played, Williams tells Polchies about the birth of their son, who was born premature, in March 2020.

"We almost lost him a couple times," Williams said in the recording.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Polchies asked to be sent pictures.

"Can you send me pictures of them, please."

In another call, he again asks for photos.

"Jo, I hate to be a pain in the ass but I thought you were gonna send the pictures of the kids," Polchies said.

The Crown played excerpts of eight calls. On Wednesday, lead investigator in the case, RCMP Const. Eric Dupuis testified that there were several phone conversations between March and October 2020.

In another call, Polchies brought up the case.

He told Williams that the last time Corey Sisson was seen was 8:30 the morning of the alleged shooting, at Tim Horton's with Josh O'Hara.

"Thanks to what you told them they're not looking at Josh, they're looking at me, kid," he said.

"They're not looking at anybody else for it, because of what you told them happened. They're not looking at anybody else. They're looking at me and that's it."

Polchies goes on to encourage Williams to remember the events of that day.

"Still three months until that damn trial. You need to remember what Darrell [Green] told you when we went back to that apartment," he said.

The Under Armour bookbag admitted into evidence. (Lauren Bird)

The court heard earlier in the trial that Darrell Green was a known associate of Polchies and Josh O'Hara, that he had a bookbag police believed to be Corey Sisson's after Sisson was reported missing and that he left Fredericton in the days following Sisson's disappearance to stay with his sister, Tressa Brown, near Woodstock, N.B.

Williams told herself to think, trying to remember the conversation.

"That conversation right there will save my life," Polchies said. "And you need to remember."

'There's a reason why you knew where to take them," Polchies added.

"You need to remember what Darrell said to you. I love you."

Polchies encouraged Williams to remember who Green is.

"Darrell should have never told you the story like that," Polchies said in the final call played. "Got to your head. You don't remember him telling you that story when we went to his apartment?"

Williams's response was inaudible.

"When Darrell told you that f--king story and then you used it against me. Remember? Cause you were afraid of losing your son, so you told them I did what Darrell told you. Darrell should have known better telling a story like that anyway."

In that final call, Polchies talked to Williams about what they did the day of July 29, 2019. He said he picked her up at her mother's house, they got gas and ice cream and met the cashier at the Pepper Creek G-Mart, Taylor [Kadisch].

"You got me to come meet her," he said.

Kadisch testified to the meeting in the first week of the trial.

"Do you understand what I'm telling you though? Do you get it?" Polchies said.

Sisson, 19, was reported missing on July 30, 2019. Last week, Sisson's mother, Hannah London, testified that he had lived a troubled lifestyle that involved hard drugs for several years.

Cross examination

After three days of questioning from the Crown, Const. Dupuis came under cross examination.

Under questioning, Dupuis's demeanour changed, he became curt and shrugged off many of the questions put to him by defence lawyer Brian Munro, saying he couldn't remember many specifics.

He said he couldn't remember how many statements police took from Williams or the dates of the statements.

"I don't recall the days but I know she gave a few," Dupuis said.

Munro zeroed in on a statement Williams gave on Feb. 6, 2020. And asked Dupuis why the statement was not recorded.

Dupuis shrugged off the question, saying that police don't record everything.

"Your notes indicate new information," Munro said.

Part of that new information, said Munro, was that Williams said that after the shooting, she picked one spent shotgun shell up, Polchies picked one up, and Williams kicked a third shell away.

"At the beginning she said she didn't know" where the third shell went, Dupuis said.

Munro also said the notes of another police officer from the meeting that day say Williams smoked crystal meth and marijuana right before the alleged murder.

Munro also said that Dupuis and Williams talked about head injuries that day, according to Dupuis's notes.

"Were you trying to change her answers?" Munro asked.

"Not at all," Dupuis said.

Munro showed the court text messages between Williams and Dupuis in the days following that meeting.

"Ok. Ok. So. I've discovered the last shot could have been a blank shot," Williams told Dupuis in a text.

"When she's saying 'I've discovered the last shot could have been a blank shot,' did you have a conversation that day with her in person?" Munro asked.

"No, not in person," Dupuis said.

"Did you call her?"

"Not that I can recall," Dupuis said.

"I didn't lead her in any way."

Brian Munro also asked Dupuis when police arrested Darrell Green, saying police had information that Green witnessed someone get shot in the face.

Dupuis said Green was never arrested and the backpack, believed to be Sisson's, was never tested forensically.

The trial continues Friday.