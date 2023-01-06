Former petting zoo owner pleads guilty to 23 sex crime charges

A 39-year-old man from Noonan has admitted to sexual assault and making child pornography involving 17 victims over a several years.

Michael Sorenson changed his pleas to guilty on 23 charges in Fredericton provincial court on Friday.

The charges include sexually touching a person under 16, possessing child pornography, making child pornography, voyeurism and sexual exploitation.

The Crown withdrew 10 other charges Sorenson faced.

He's expected to be sentenced on July 21.

Crown prosecutor Karen Lee told Judge Scott Brittain there would be a joint sentencing recommendation.

Lee presented the judge an agreed statement of facts, which weren't read out loud in court.

Brittain had Sorenson confirm he was pleading guilty and that he would no longer have a trial, which was going to take place this month.

Sorenson, in a low voice, answered "yes" to the judge's questions.

RCMP previously said Sorenson owned a petting zoo in Noonan until 2020 and would travel across the province to different events, hiring local people who stayed at hotels with him.

Police said a tip prompted the investigation that began in February 2019. Police executed a search warrant in June 2020 at a home on Route 10 in Noonan, just east of Fredericton.

RCMP announced charges against Sorenson in July 2021.