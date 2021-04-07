Former used car dealer elects forgery and theft case to be heard by judge alone

William Cornford has elected to be tried before a judge alone in the Court of Queen's Bench in a theft and fraud case.

Cornford, a former used car dealer, faces 14 charges including theft, fraud, and forgery, all indictable offences.

Cornford was a co-owner of W&P Auto Sales on Fredericton's north side. The dealership ceased operations in August 2019.

Several customers came forward to Fredericton police saying the dealership never paid off liens it was responsible for under the trade-in agreements. They also claimed W&P Auto re-sold vehicles with liens still attached to them.

Also in 2019, NextGear Capital, a financing company serving auto dealers, filed a statement of claim with the Court of Queen's Bench against W&P Auto.

According to court documents, NextGear Capital extended a loan of $250,000 to W&P Auto and the dealership defaulted on payments.

In the statement of claim, NextGear said W&P Auto owed a principal balance of more than $100,000.

Cornford has not entered a plea on the charges against him.

A preliminary hearing in provincial court is scheduled over four days in December.

Peter Kennedy was a co-owner of the dealership, but police said charges have not been laid against him.