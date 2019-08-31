Fredericton couple prepares for long overdue wedding at city's annual exhibition

Anthony O'Leary and Rina Sherwood of Fredericton have wanted to get married since they met 23 years ago at the Gagetown Fair.

Somehow, life kept getting in the way and for more than two decades, they never managed to tie the knot.

But this year, thanks to their son Ethan's video skills, they'll be the first bride and groom ever to get hitched at the Fredericton Exhibition.

Ethan, 14, created a video detailing O'Leary and Sherwood's story for the first "Married at the Fair" contest. He had the couple explain how they'd met through Sherwood's cousin at the fair as teenagers.

"That's where it all started and we've been together ever since," said Sherwood.

The video won the couple an all-expenses paid wedding with all the arrangements made. They'll tie the knot on Labour Day and all they have to do is show up.

"We never win anything," said O'Leary. "Even when she told me we won, I was like 'Were we the only entry?'"

The couple will be married on the carousel. They've invited everyone they know to attend the long-overdue wedding at 4 p.m. and then hang out afterwards to enjoy the exhibition.

After 23 years together, they don't really have pre-wedding jitters, but Sherwood admitted she'll be nervous having so many people watching as she gets married.

The couple's three boys will be involved in the wedding and both say it will be special to have them there with them.

"I mean, whose parents get married at the fair," Sherwood laughed.

All the couple had to do was obtain their marriage licence and attire and the rest has been arranged for them.

They will also enjoy a more private gathering later in the evening with family and friends before spending the night in a honeymoon suite.