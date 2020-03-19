Fredericton couple make desperate plea for people to stop overbuying supplies

A Fredericton couple are making a desperate plea for hoarders to stop gobbling up critical supplies.

Hand sanitizer and N95 face masks were some of the first items New Brunswickers cleared off shelves, in the early buying panic of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Now those who need those items in order to stay alive face dire circumstances.

Peter Keith, a social worker in his mid-60s, is waiting to got on the list for a kidney transplant.

But to get on that list, he first must deal with issues related to his skin cancer.

In the meantime, he's been undergoing kidney dialysis at home with the help of his wife Sharlene.

Needs sterile conditions

And conditions must be completely sanitary to avoid the possibility of infection.

"When he hooks up to this machine, and when he disconnects from it in the morning, everything has to be so sterile," said Sharlene Keith. "He has to use hand sanitizer and clean his hands really, really good. And he has to put a mask on."

But she said the company that supplies and delivers those items ran out because of high demand from those overbuying in the lead-up to the arrival of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

I couldn't believe that people would do this to other people. -Sharlene Keith

When they tried to find those items on store shelves, she discovered hoarders had cleaned out every store.

It left her feeling completely helpless, shocked and hurt.

"I couldn't believe that people would do this to other people," said Sharlene. "It's a horrible feeling. That people are out there and have all these supplies, and there's people that actually need it and can't have it."

Outbreak makes extra work

To make matters worse, the 30 boxes of kidney dialysis fluid are still being delivered each month, but the company is no longer able to bring them inside. Each one weighs 33 pounds, and the couple must carry them upstairs on their own.

In desperation, the couple put out a call for help on social media for the sanitary supplies they needed.

The response was immediate.

Hand sanitizer and a high-quality charcoal-filtering mask were donated.

The Keiths said they're in good shape now, other than having to lug the heavy boxes. But they worry that there are many others suffering without proper supplies. She wants those over-buying and hoarding supplies to stop.

"We're going to be OK," said Sharlene. "But there are other people out there who aren't going to be."