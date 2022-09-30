Fredericton couple kept tabs from afar as Ian slammed their Florida condo community

Lincoln and Donna Thompson of Fredericton are shocked by the devastation Hurricane Ian caused in their Naples, Florida community.

Less than a week after Hurricane Fiona devastated parts of Atlantic Canada, Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane.

For the past decade, the Thompsons have owned a condo in a 68-unit building just off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico in Naples, Florida. It's a vacation home and they spend as much time there as they can.

Thompson said water rose three metres above sea level at one point. Pictured is his condo building during the storm. (Submitted by Lincoln Thompson)

While Lincoln Thompson said the community has dealt with hurricanes in the past - and recovered - Hurricane Ian was like no other.

"It's hard to look forward and be positive, but people are resilient," said Thompson.

"I don't think anybody expected it would be this bad."

Lincoln and Donna Thompson have owned a condo in Naples, Florida since 2012. (Submitted by Lincoln Thompson)

The Thompsons were in Fredericton at the time of the storm so they didn't witness the damage first hand. But their Florida neighbours sent photos of the devastation as the hurricane passed through.

Thompson's understanding is that their condo wasn't damaged because it's located on an upper level, but his downstairs neighbours experienced flooding.

He also said the car they have there was washed away by the torrent of water, which at one point was about three metres above sea level.

Thompson said the streets near his condo in Naples, Florida are covered in mud, water and washed up boats and cars. Pictured is the view down the street from his condo. (Submitted by Lincoln Thompson )

While they did receive photos early on, their communication with their neighbours has since been cut off, Thompson assumes it's because of the ongoing power outages.

"The main street in front of us and the properties across the street, which are right on the Gulf of Mexico, they all look like they're sitting in the middle of a lake," said Thompson, "You couldn't even tell where the street was."

Thompson said his car was washed away by Hurricane Ian. Pictured is the parking lot outside of his condo building. (Submitted by Lincoln Thompson)

He said the main street in his part-time community is now "nothing but a mud pit full of damaged cars and boats."

Thompson said businesses along the 5th Avenue strip in Naples are flooded with about a meter of water.

He has an upcoming flight to Florida scheduled for next week. It was booked months ago, and if the flight isn't cancelled, he'll make the trip and assess the damages in person.

"It's devastating to business owners, the waiters and people who work there… they're obviously in for a very hard road," he said.