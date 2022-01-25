Cardy's tweets about Fredericton police went too far, council says

Fredericton city council says Education Minister Dominic Cardy's comments went too far last week, when he criticized the Fredericton Police Force for its response to a planned anti-lockdown protest.

Councillors voted Monday night to direct the mayor to send a letter to the province asking that "in the future, members of cabinet do not attempt to unduly impact policing decisions or inadvertently raise profile or risk levels for our citizens and police."

Mayor Kate Rogers said Cardy's comments had a negative impact.

"Anyone who followed the incident and social media around it and comments that were being made, I think it was very clear that it did further inflame the incident," Rogers said.

Rogers pointed out that another protest in Moncton didn't receive nearly as much attention.

"So one has to wonder," she said.

On Saturday, police said about 400 people rallied at city hall in downtown Fredericton to protest the New Brunswick government's COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Cardy's social media posts started on Thursday and continued on Friday, focusing on a force statement that the police respected the right to peaceful demonstration and were aware of the rally planned for Fredericton.

Cardy, who is MLA for Fredericton West-Hanwell, asked why police were allowing an "illegal" protest under the lockdown, which prohibits gatherings.

Fredericton Police Chief Roger Brown told council that Cardy spoke with the deputy police chief, Martin Gaudet, on Friday morning about the planned protest. Brown said Cardy wanted to "express his viewpoint" on what the police should do.

"And that's a very slippery slope," said Brown.

"We have the sole responsibility to answer the law, not to elected officials. And you know, that's something that is not helpful in any way, shape or form."

A man was seen getting arrested by police during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Fredericton on Saturday. (Aidan Cox/CBC)



Brown said Cardy's comments raised the profile of the event, garnering even more attention and drawing a bigger crowd.

"At the event itself — and we had lots of police officers on scene, as you saw — there were people there who clearly stated that they were there at the request of Minister Cardy to protest the protesters."

Two people were arrested at the protest on Saturday and several tickets were issued to organizers and participants at the rally for violating the Emergency Measures Act, according to police.

"It is a big task to contain a protest during a pandemic and that work alone is enough and it doesn't need to be fuelled and inflamed by anyone," said Rogers. "And we would particularly ask our partners at the province to respect that."

Brown said he was disappointed in Cardy's comments.

"In my policing career I've often been held to account for whether it be the actions of the entire police force or myself. And in this particular case, I think elected officials also need to be held to account for their roles."