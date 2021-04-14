Fredericton council votes to put money toward regional aquatic centre

Fredericton city council has given its approval to fund half of the design costs for a new aquatic centre — as long as other communities and the province agree to fund the remaining costs.

Fredericton will commit $1.4 million toward the project over two years.

"I think it's fantastic," said Chris Ramsey, president of the Fredericton Regional Aquatic Centre Inc. "It's a nice show of their commitment and we know that to take this next step everyone that was involved in the first phase still needs to have a seat at the table."

Ramsey said that will require the creation of an advisory committee or a steering group.



"Something similar to what we did with the feasibility study," he said. "The key here is that the surrounding communities aren't just being asked for money, they're being asked to be at the table."

The feasibility study, which was commissioned by Regional Service Commission 11 and completed last year, showed the new aquatic centre should be located adjacent to the Grant Harvey Centre, and have three pools -- a lane pool, a leisure pool, and a therapy pool.

The estimated cost of the building is about $30 million, with more than $7 million set aside as a contingency.



Ramsey said he's confident other communities and levels of government will come forward with funding.

"The regional aspect of this infrastructure that we need to build, that regional piece is the trickiest part of this," he said.

"I think, when you think about who's making decisions, who's putting money in, whose money is contingent -- everyone needs to be at the table together doing this -- that's the key theme of this project, or at least getting this project off the ground and then governed moving forward."

A new aquatics facility is one of the City of Fredericton's capital priorities.

"This is an exciting next step in this process," said Mayor Mike O'Brien at Monday night's council meeting.

"This regional project can be a real model for us and others in the province."

The aquatics community has been advocating a new centre to replace the pool in UNB's Lady Beaverbrook Gymnasium when it closes.

