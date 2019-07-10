Fredericton swears in first female mayor, 70 years after first woman on council

Kate Rogers said she had a mix of emotions when she was sworn in as mayor at Fredericton city council on Monday night.

"I feel blessed to have the honour to serve the people of Fredericton," Rogers said. "I'm both humbled and very, very excited."

Rogers took the mayor's seat 70 years after Muriel McQueen Fergusson became the first woman elected to Fredricton council.

"I want everyone who is here, and everyone watching, to know how incredibly important it is for everyone that comes after us," said Rogers.

Five of the councillors are new to the job, including, Margo Sheppard, Jocelyn Pike, Ruth Breen, Cassandra Blackmore and Jason LeJeune. Seven are returning councillors, including Mark Peters, Bruce Grandy, Steven Hicks, Eric Megarity, Kevin Darrah, Greg Ericson and Henri Mallet.

Ericson was named deputy mayor and committee positions were named.

The committee chairs are: LeJeune, the economic vitality committee, Darrah, the environment leadership committee, Ericson, governance and civic engagement, Megarity, the livable community committee, Grandy, the mobility committee, Mallet, municipal finance and corporate administration committee, and Steven Hicks, the public safety committee.

None of the newly elected women were named to chair positions.

"Typically, you draw from the experience on your council when you're appointing chairs to the standing committees," Rogers said the swearing-in ceremony.

"Having had a previous relationship with city staff is helpful. Having an understanding of the inner workings of city hall is very helpful. So for the most part, I drew from the experienced councillors, who are men."

Rogers said she spoke with Sheppard, Pike, Breen and Blackmore and explained her decisions on chair positions and they were all understanding.

"These appointments are for two years. So often in two years, you see a vice-chair move up into a chair position. So we could very likely see four women be chairs the next time around. Who knows?

"I can't say for certain, but I can say that they will receive the experience required to be a chair next time around."

LeJeune was the only new councillor appointed to a chair position.

Rogers said LeJeune was made chair because of his previous experience in business and with community organizations.



