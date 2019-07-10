Fredericton council adopts resolutions to help solve its gender issue

Fredericton city council voted unanimously Monday night to adopt several resolutions that it hopes will help solve its gender problem.

Coun. Kate Rogers, the only woman on council, noted last night that several of the city's standing committees are made up entirely of men.

Rogers began raising the issue publicly last summer when a committee to look into development at the New Brunswick Exhibition grounds lacked any female representation from the city.

"It was difficult to go and speak publicly about colleagues — very well intentioned, good people — and to have to speak publicly," she said.

"But it amplified the discussion and it brought it out into the public and that's what was required so that we could move forward. I feel we've come a long way in a few months."

The resolutions from the Ad Hoc Committee on Gender Diversity, which was struck after Rogers brought her concerns forward, include:

Adopt the Fredericton Council Code of Conduct by-law and policy

Provide on-going professional development for Councillors and Committee members

Require the completion of the GBA+ (Gender-based Analysis Plus) online training course for all chairs of committees

Amend the Administrative report to include GBA+ lens, among others

The committee was made up of Rogers and Coun. Greg Ericson, as well as city staff representative Michele Cronin, Joanne Wright, the dean of Arts and Professor of Political Science at the University of New Brunswick and Margot Cragg, the Executive Director of the Union of the Municipalities of New Brunswick.

Several people, mostly women, came to watch the Council in Committee meeting on Monday night. Committee meetings don't typically attract an audience.

"We wanted to come here for solidarity," said Marg Milburn who came to support the resolutions. "And also, I just can't believe we had to come to this meeting, like I'm just — it's 2020."

Councillors echoed their support for the resolutions, some even asked why they didn't go further.

"I think we should be appointing a commission to look into all of the various issues that are associated with gender equity and gender representation … in order to facilitate more women in government," said Coun. Stephen Chase.

Coun. Eric Megarity suggested it was time the city had a representative from St. Mary's First Nation.

"We both inhabit the same piece of territory, we're on their land and it goes back many many many years and it's time to work together and move our city forward," Megarity said.

Rogers said the positive discussion and unanimous vote is encouraging.

"That made me feel like we've come a very long way," she said.

"And my years on council, that really it hasn't been for naught that it has been worth talking about this and raising this, amplifying that this summer, getting the public on board because I will say, I think that public talking in the ears of councillors has helped with that too."