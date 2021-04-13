Fredericton council gets ethics complaint over proposed development
Coun. Eric Price's plan for an apartment building in his ward draws criticism from neighbours
A Fredericton councillor is facing ethical questions over an apartment building he wants to put in his ward — and the project could win approval before anyone at city hall can consider those questions.
Coun. Eric Price wants to build a four-unit building on an empty lot on Bowlen Street near the St. John River.
Some of his constituents, who are against the development, say it raises an ethical issue.
"It will be blocking our view," said Tom Beaver, who lives in an apartment building across the street.
"It's also being built by our ward councillor, for our Ward 4 here, which didn't really impress me."
Beaver said 80 people who live in the area are against the development, which goes before the planning advisory committee on April 21.
"To me, if you're on council, you're working for the people," Beaver said. "And if you're a developer, developing in your own ward that the people are against, well, you're not doing your job."
Beaver filed an ethics complaint about Price with the City of Fredericton, but the city clerk told him in an email that under the code of conduct, she couldn't forward the complaint to the mayor for an "initial assessment" until after the municipal elections May 10.
Beaver wants the council decision on the proposed development to be delayed until after a new council is sworn in.
"Just to be fair," he said. "Because what happens if this building's built here, and then all of a sudden he's found guilty?"
Price bought the vacant lot a few months ago and plans to live in one of the units.
"There's no provincial guidelines that says that a developer cannot be a councillor, and there's certainly no provincial guidelines that says a developer, if he is a councillor, can't develop properties in his ward," said Price.
Price has another development, which has already been approved, on Hughes Street, also in his ward.
"It's fair to say that the conflict of interest provisions provincially are fairly weak," said Geoff Martin, a political scientist at Mount Allison University. It is often up to the councillor's own discretion to declare a conflict and the municipalities bylaws.
"There's a whole set of rules regarding how development happens in terms of municipal plan, zoning, bylaw, building code, all those kinds of things," said Martin.
"So there are already rules in place. But presumably there should be someone in the city, apart from that councillor, who can address the concerns of residents regarding, really, any development that's happening."
No one from the city was available for comment.
Third reading of the proposed apartment project plan is scheduled for May 11, before a new council is sworn in. Price will not be able to take part in the debate or vote.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?