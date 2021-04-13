Fredericton council gets ethics complaint over proposed development

A Fredericton councillor is facing ethical questions over an apartment building he wants to put in his ward — and the project could win approval before anyone at city hall can consider those questions.

Coun. Eric Price wants to build a four-unit building on an empty lot on Bowlen Street near the St. John River.

Some of his constituents, who are against the development, say it raises an ethical issue.

"It will be blocking our view," said Tom Beaver, who lives in an apartment building across the street.

"It's also being built by our ward councillor, for our Ward 4 here, which didn't really impress me."

Beaver said 80 people who live in the area are against the development, which goes before the planning advisory committee on April 21.

This vacant lot at 450 Bowlen St. is where the four-unit buidling would go. (Ed Hunter)

"To me, if you're on council, you're working for the people," Beaver said. "And if you're a developer, developing in your own ward that the people are against, well, you're not doing your job."

Beaver filed an ethics complaint about Price with the City of Fredericton, but the city clerk told him in an email that under the code of conduct, she couldn't forward the complaint to the mayor for an "initial assessment" until after the municipal elections May 10.

Beaver wants the council decision on the proposed development to be delayed until after a new council is sworn in.



"Just to be fair," he said. "Because what happens if this building's built here, and then all of a sudden he's found guilty?"

Coun. Eric Price says there's no law that says a developer can't serve on council and build something in his ward. (City of Fredericton)

Price bought the vacant lot a few months ago and plans to live in one of the units.

"There's no provincial guidelines that says that a developer cannot be a councillor, and there's certainly no provincial guidelines that says a developer, if he is a councillor, can't develop properties in his ward," said Price.

Price has another development, which has already been approved, on Hughes Street, also in his ward.

"It's fair to say that the conflict of interest provisions provincially are fairly weak," said Geoff Martin, a political scientist at Mount Allison University. It is often up to the councillor's own discretion to declare a conflict and the municipalities bylaws.

Plans for the proposed development for Bowlen Street. (City of Fredericton )

"There's a whole set of rules regarding how development happens in terms of municipal plan, zoning, bylaw, building code, all those kinds of things," said Martin.

"So there are already rules in place. But presumably there should be someone in the city, apart from that councillor, who can address the concerns of residents regarding, really, any development that's happening."

No one from the city was available for comment.

Third reading of the proposed apartment project plan is scheduled for May 11, before a new council is sworn in. Price will not be able to take part in the debate or vote.