Fredericton councillors approve colleague's apartment building project by the river

An apartment building on Fredericton's north side has received the green light from city council, despite an ethics complaint from neighbours.

The building was proposed by Coun. Eric Price's company, Sherico Developments. It's a three-storey, four unit building on Bowlen Street in Price's ward.

But according to the city's code of conduct, no complaints can move forward within 90 days of an election.

Tom Beaver, who filed the complaint on behalf of the concerned neighbours, asked that council hold off on approving the project until after the election.

But council's vote was unanimous.

Beaver said he feels the group's concerns have not been heard by the city.

"If you don't know how that system works you're going to be left out in the cold," he said in an interview after the meeting.

"And if you don't sit down and read every little bylaw and whatever they call all these things, which take you about four days to read, there's nothing you can do. I don't think there's anything we could do to stop that building from being built."

After the vote, both Coun. Greg Ericson and Coun. Kate Rogers said Beaver's complaint pointed to a possible gap in the city's ability to hear concerns.

"We typically bring the concerns of our constituents to council to talk about the development efforts in our ward. So I think that that's a fair point," said Rogers.

She added that this wasn't a reason to vote against the motion.

"It highlighted something that we might want to look at in the future," she said, "That might be an item that [he governance] committee would like to look at — how to identify a councillor for an issue where the ward councillor is not able to speak on their behalf."

Ericson said the issue should be added to the agenda for the next governance committee meeting, which will take place after the election.

Three other people spoke in support of the project, including a neighbouring property owner, a social housing proponent and Arnold Chippin, who represents the estate of Seth Chippin, which is selling the land to Price's company.

The proposed project has a smaller footprint than a building that was zoned for the vacant lot in 2018 and is two storeys lower. Two of the units will be considered affordable housing.

Mayor Mike O'Brien said the ethics complaint will move forward after the election.

"Yes, once the 90-day period is over it could be considered if they still want to file it forward, so it would be dealt with at that time," he said.