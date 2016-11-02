Fredericton tightens security to control public access to council chambers

New security measures at Fredericton City Hall are aimed at controlling public access to the public gallery.

In a space that used to be free-flowing without barriers, three doors have been installed to block access to the council chamber and public gallery.

And an additional security guard has been hired to greet the public and allow access to the gallery.

Scott Brown, the manager of building services for the City of Fredericton, said no particular event triggered the new measures, but at some meetings in the past year, the apparently strong opinions of the public made staff and council uneasy.

A full gallery during a planning advisory committee meeting in December. One person shouting from the viewing area disrupted the meeting at times. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"The emotions have gone higher and it's been a distraction from the meeting itself," Brown said. "Some staff and council have felt uncomfortable."

A meeting last May resulted in council clearing the chamber when a rowdy gallery, of about 100 people, erupted with shouting and booing after council denied a motion about Officers' Square.

And in December a man disrupted a planning advisory committee meeting regarding the emergency out-of-the-cold shelter by shouting questions from the gallery.

He was eventually permitted to speak during the open-question portion of the meeting but not before he was warned the the police would be called if he persisted in disrupting the meeting.

Scott Brown with the City of Fredericton says staff and council have felt uncomfortable at some public council meetings in the past year, but there wasn't a specific threat or event that led to the new security measures. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Brown said that's the type of behaviour city staff hope to control with the additional security.

"Council by times are going to have to vote on decisions that may not be that popular with the public — and obviously emotions can run fairly high on some of those topics."

The new doors and locking system cost the city $15,000, and the additional security guard cost $18 an hour during public meetings.

The increased security includes new doors and a locking system inside council chambers. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Brown said he doesn't think the new measures will discourage the public from attending meetings.

The city has followed similar measures put in place at other levels of government.

"Obviously, we want people to attend the meetings and get there in time," he said.

"It's just putting some further controls in to control access to the facility as well as, you know, control the flow where people can and can't go."

People who attend council meetings will be greeted by the security guard outside the new doors and directed into the gallery.