Apartment proposal wins approval, despite concern for Fredericton street

Fredericton city council gave final approval for a proposed apartment complex on the city's south side, but not before some councillors expressed concerns the building does not seem compatible with the rest of the neighbourhood.

Councillors voted 7-3 in favour of an application to rezone 219-231 Smythe St. to allow the construction of a five-storey, 24-unit apartment building.

The proposal would involve demolishing three existing homes, including a single detached dwelling that "has some heritage value," but does not meet the city's threshold for heritage designation and protection, according to a Fredericton city staff report.

The rezoning application brought forward by Gardiner Properties Ltd. was given third and final reading on Monday night, but Councillors Margo Sheppard, Ruth Breen and Cassandra LeBlanc voted against it.

LeBlanc said she thinks the proposed development doesn't align with what the city's municipal plan recommends when it calls for encouraging compatible low- to mid-rise buildings along Smythe, York and Regent streets to achieve residential intensification.

"Although this is an attractive development, it does not feel compatible with the surrounding buildings," LeBlanc said.

"It feels more like something we would see on Queen Street or King Street, and this development will influence what is developed around it in the years to come."

Three buildings on Smythe Street, including one with 'some heritage value' will be demolished to make way for a 24-unit, five-storey apartment building. (Google Maps)

LeBlanc also pointed to the absence of the city's south core plan, which is a document staff are working on to provide more specific guidance on how the downtown and other south side areas should be developed.

"What is appropriate in the downtown core does not necessarily fit within the town plat and I am concerned that due to development pressures, we will erode the character of the town plat area significantly before we have the south core plan in place," she said.

"Further, we have a heritage review taking place over the next few months, and I really hope this process includes a review of the town plat area to provide further protections that recognize the unique character of these neighbourhoods. I don't want to see the town plat lost to incompatible development."

Fredericton Coun. Cassandra LeBlanc says she's concerned the proposed apartment building will be incompatible with the neighbourhood and lead to other similar developments in that area. (City of Fredericton)

Appropriate given NBEx plan

Coun. Jason Lejeune said he thinks the proposed apartment is appropriate given other plans to develop high-density housing higher up the street, the site of the New Brunswick Exhibition.

The city owns the exhibition grounds site and is currently working with the Fredericton Exhibition Ltd., which leases the site, on a plan that envisions constructing 800 to 1,200 housing units there.

Coun. Jason LeJeune said he thinks the proposal is appropriate considering plans are in the works to build high-density apartment buildings where the New Brunswick Exhibition is. (CBC News)

"That being said, I think we need to get the south core plan done," Lejeune said.

"I know we're working hard on it, but I think that it would create some certainty in that town plat area again around property owners and developers about what they can expect moving in the future."

Up to 3 years before plan released

Ken Forrest, Fredericton's planning director, said the south core plan would be used to complement the municipal plan, with more specific guidance for developers regarding how the municipality wants to see that area grow.

"It deals with things like, you know, what kind of densities do we want to see, what are the most appropriate land uses, you know, what should buildings look like," he said. "All of those kinds of things."

The current town plat plan is now about 20 years old, and Forrest said it's time for the guidelines to be refreshed, but a new document could still be years away.

"We're probably, realistically 24 to 36 months away still from having that kind of completed.

"It's a big undertaking and will take a significant amount of time."